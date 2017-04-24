Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward laughs with forward Joe Ingles after practice at UCLA in Los Angeles on Monday, April 17, 2017.

LOS ANGELES — As the Jazz await Tuesday’s playoff game, the forecast in Los Angeles is 79 degrees, partly cloudy, with temperatures rising to 87 by Sunday.

The forecast for the Jazz staying together in the near future? Much the same, actually. A warming trend is on the way.

Nothing says stability like winning in the postseason.

This might seem an odd time to be talking about Gordon Hayward’s free agency, considering it’s only the first round of the playoffs, and because he didn’t put in a full shift Sunday. The Jazz star came down with food poisoning and spent the day hooked up to an IV.

He made a try at playing against the Clippers, but as coach Quin Snyder said, “He wanted to play and got out there and just didn’t have anything.”

Hayward scored three points in nine minutes, after which Snyder said, “They put him in a dark room and put a towel over his head.”

The rest of the Jazz, though, partied on. Rudy Gobert was showing no ill effects whatsoever from his three-game layoff due to a hyperextended knee. Derrick Favors had his best night of the postseason with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and six rebounds. Joe Johnson was in a state of hozho, a Navajo term meaning total harmony with one’s surroundings and being at peace. That happens when you score 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting. In Game 1, Johnson made the winning basket to cap a 21-point night after the Gobert injury.

So what better time than now to talk about Hayward becoming a free agent in July?

His team is selling itself hard.

Win or lose their series with the Clippers, the Jazz have shown promise in their first postseason appearance since 2012. They feature a blend of crafty experience and youthful optimism.

Had the Jazz been swept in the first round, it could have given Hayward pause. Instead, they’re putting on a good face. The most persuasive argument for Hayward staying in Utah came Sunday at Vivint Arena. The Jazz won without him, after taking Game 1 without Gobert.

Clearly, there are a lot of people on the team who want to win.

Music to Hayward's ears.

There is considerable speculation he will end up with the Celtics. It’s a nice team, but one in danger of losing to eighth-seeded Chicago in the playoffs. Boston has Hayward’s former college coach, Brad Stevens, at the helm. It’s not a stretch to think Hayward will seriously consider the Celtics.

At the same time, Gobert should soon join Hayward as an All-Star. Favors, who faced injuries all year, has been looking better in the playoffs than he has in a long time. At 37, Johnson is rolling like a kid. Rodney Hood broke out on Sunday with 18 points.

Even the Jazz’s problems at point guard have been mitigated by the arrival of George Hill, though he’s another player who will be a free agent.

Hayward will check out his options. But with the Jazz having flexibility to meet other offers (they currently have the lowest payroll in the league), and with them having playoff success, Boston isn’t necessarily Hayward's future.

In Utah, Hayward has appreciative teammates (Gobert tweeted “My brothers” after their Game 1 win) and an enviable home-game atmosphere. He has one of the league’s better coaches in Snyder, who has built an eye-catching season despite almost nightly lineup changes. And he has enough local support to merit a planned billboard with the word “Stayward.”

There’s never a guarantee things will remain. But considering the Jazz lost the sixth-most games due to injuries this year, yet finished tied for fourth in the standings, they make a strong case. Winning two playoff games takes it to a different level. If Hayward doesn’t recognize that, he must be in a dark room with a towel over his face.