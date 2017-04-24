SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s gymnastics team entered the 2017 season with the motto, ‘You define the moment.’ It seemed like a good idea, considering the team was focused on getting back on track after missing the 2016 NCAA Super Six and losing the Pac-12 title for the first time in three seasons.

But, what the Red Rocks didn’t plan on was redefining that motto.

“I told our team at our end of the year banquet that we had a good motto to start the season. But what they really did all year long was redefine the moment if you think about all that they went through,” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden.

It’s a good observation by Farden, who believes that the ‘never quit’ attitude Utah possessed is what helped them keep going despite bumps in the road.

In thinking back through the Red Rocks year, there were several key moments. The first was when Olympic alternate MyKayla Skinner joined the team in October and showed instantly that the transition from elite to college wasn’t going to be an issue.

“MyKyala didn't join us until later, but embraced this team from the start — and the team did the same with her,” said Farden. “She had a remarkable season.”

The next two key moments were far from positive as Utah lost Sabrina Schwab the third week of the season, and then Kim Tessen the fourth week. The Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2016, Schwab, was competing all-around for Utah before her knee injury. Meanwhile, Tessen was faring well in two events and had just added a third before tearing her Achilles. The duo’s loss left holes in Utah’s lineups that had to be filled quickly.

“We said all along that this team had depth, and we used that depth all year with every gymnast competing,” said Farden. “I think a lot of people wrote us off after Sabrina and Kim were lost.”

Utah continued to fight despite the injuries and had its best score of the regular season on the biggest stage against the biggest opponent. Utah topped rival UCLA 197.875-197.5 on ESPNU and recorded eight season highs in the victory.

But the season-best score didn’t hold as Utah recorded a 197.925 to win its third Pac-12 championship in four years. The Red Rocks then won their regional to advance to an unprecedented 42nd-straight national championship. The regional and NCAA championship were additional tests for Utah with All-American Kari Lee limited to only bars after a high ankle sprain.

At the NCAA semifinal, Utah, as a team, found itself in fifth after the first two rotations. But it finished strong in its final two events to advance to the Super Six. The Super Six did not include Utah’s best showing, but the Red Rocks fought and eventually finished fifth overall. Even if Utah had had its best night of the year, top-ranked Oklahoma was a force to be reckoned as the Sooners ran away with their second-straight title.

“We finished the year with a trifecta of goals,” noted Farden. “We were working toward four goals all season in winning the Pac-12 title, advancing to the NCAA championships, advancing to the Super Six, and winning the NCAA title. We hit three goals so we area really proud of this team.”

Looking forward

Utah loses senior Baely Rowe, who got better every season. Rowe finished 2017 with eight wins and career bests on vault, bars, floor and all-around. Boosted by a career-high 39.65 in the all-around, Rowe finished tied for fifth in the nation in the event.

Utah will have to replace Rowe’s four events, but returns talent across the board including Schwab and Tessen. The Red Rocks will also welcome newcomers Sydney Soloski (Calgary, Alberta) and Alexia Burch (Sparks, Nevada).

Supreme Skinner

Utah’s freshman phenom Skinner finished the 2017 season with a handful of records, including 12 all-around wins, which moves her ahead of Ashley Postell (2008) and Suzanne Metz (1995) for the most in a season. Overall, she had 43 wins, which ranks third at Utah for a season. She was undefeated on floor until the Super Six, winning or tying 13-straight times. Despite the streak ending, Skinner tied for the NCAA floor title the night before making her the first Utah floor champion since Missy Marlowe in 1992.

Skinner ranked second in the all-around for much of the year and was tied with Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols for the top floor ranking. In the Pac-12, she’s already grabbed the most gymnast of the week honors (7), and also holds the most nods for freshman of the week (6).