WOODS CROSS — The Utah Department of Transportation advises all motorists and trucking operators that the Union Pacific Railroad will close the crossing at 500 South at 800 West on Saturday and Sunday to replace the concrete crossing.

No traffic will be allowed past the crossing in either direction on 500 South from 6 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday. Trucks and other motorists needing access to the refineries and industrial areas west of the crossing should use either 400 North in Bountiful or Redwood Road via I-215.

Automobiles and authorized trucks (less than five axles and under 80,000 pounds) may also access areas west of the crossing via the Legacy Parkway/500 South interchange in West Bountiful.