PARK CITY — A man who was denied a lung transplant at the University of Utah because marijuana was found in his system has died after suffering complications from recent surgery.

Reports say Riley Hancey, 20, of Park City, died Saturday from complications with his double lung transplant at the University of Pennsylvania hospital.

Hancey was admitted to University Hospital in December, diagnosed with pneumonia and put on life support two weeks later. He was denied a transplant after marijuana was found in his system.

University Hospital officials say they don't transplant organs for people with active alcohol, tobacco or illicit drug use.

The University of Pennsylvania added Hancey to its transplant list in March and moved him to Philadelphia. He received the double lung transplant March 29.