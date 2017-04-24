SALT LAKE CITY — Several federal and state agencies will hold free seminars to teach people how recognize and avoid financial fraud, which authorities say is an epidemic in Utah.

The first event is Wedensday at the University of Utah law school, 383 S. University St., from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is the keynote speaker.

A second seminar is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Utah Valley University in Orem. U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Paul Warner is the keynote speaker.

Participants will learn key questions to ask before making an investment, where to find unbiased resources, how to spot red flags and how to report financial fraud.

A light dinner will be served at both events.