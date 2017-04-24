A new video surfaced on social media showed a mother crying with a baby in her arms, and American Airlines is investigating the matter, CNN reported.

The video, which was filmed by a fellow passenger, shows the moments after an incident in which an American airlines flight attendant confronted a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Dallas, according to CNN.

The poster of the video said that the flight attendant violently took the baby stroller away from the passenger, who had her baby in her arms. The social media user also alleged that the attendant hit the mother with the stroller, “just missing the baby.”

A passenger also stood up the defend the mother.

As CBS reported, the video shows a passenger confronting the attendant, saying “Hey, bud? Hey, bud? You do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.”

The American Airlines employee replies, “You stay out of this! You stay out of this!” He confronts the passenger again, adding, “Try it. Hit me.”

Watch the aftermath of the incident below.

OMG! AA Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby. Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her. AA591 from SFO to DFW. Posted by Surain Adyanthaya on Friday, April 21, 2017

“What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers,” American Airlines said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

The airline also upgraded the woman to first class on another flight.

The employee involved was “removed from duty,” the airline to the New York Post. The attendant was also placed on leave, according to ABC News.

The incident comes almost two weeks after United Airlines forcibly removed a passenger from its flight. Like the recent American flight, a social media video showed a passenger get dragged off the flight after he refused to leave his seat. The airline offered the passenger, Dr. David Dao, cash and a one-night hotel stay to leave the flight, but he refused.

Similarly, a Utah couple were kicked off a United flight for switching seats on their flight, the Deseret News reported. The couple found a man sleeping in their seats so they sat down in a different economy class of seats. A flight attendant approached and asked them to move seats. A U.S. marshal boarded the flight and removed them.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio, who represented the aforementioned Dao and will now represent the woman involved with the American Airlines incident, said on the “Today” show that these common issues need to be revealed to the public.

"We're hoping that Dr. Dao being taken off that plane like a sack of potatoes is going to resonate with people, and this latest incident with American Airlines will resonate with people," he said.