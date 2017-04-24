FILE - In an undated photo, Daggett County Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen talks about some of the changes that have taken place at the Daggett County Jail. Jorgensen resigned Sunday amid controversy over allegations of misconduct at the county jail.

MANILA, Daggett County — Daggett County Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen resigned Sunday amid controversy over allegations of misconduct at the county jail.

Jorgensen's resignation marks the latest departure of officials from the sheriff's office and Daggett County Jail since the Department of Corrections pulled all its state inmates out of the facility.

Last week, jail commander Lt. Ben Lail submitted his resignation, and two corrections officers were fired.

On Friday, Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Rollin Cook characterized the allegations of misconduct among jail employees as "distressing" and said the case had been turned over to the Utah Attorney General's Office.

"These are serious, criminal allegations involving unprofessional conduct and unacceptable correctional practices, which put the inmates and the public in jeopardy," Cook said in a prepared statement.

As of Monday, no one has said what type of misconduct was allegedly occurring.

In February, approximately 80 inmates were moved out of the jail and into the state prison.

Jorgensen's nearly 40-year career in law enforcement included almost 15 years with the Department of Corrections, where he served as warden and deputy warden before retiring in 2005 and moving to Daggett County.

He became the jail commander in 2007 after two inmates — both convicted killers — escaped.

Fallout from that incident resulted in the immediate removal of all state inmates from the jail, a legislative audit of Utah's jail contracting program, and a security review by the Utah Department of Corrections that revealed "systemic" and "significant" problems at the facility.

Jorgensen was elected sheriff in 2010 and re-elected in the 2014.

According to a prepared statement from the sheriff's office, Jorgensen served with "honor and integrity."

"We wish him the best. He will be missed," according to the statement.

It was not immediately known who will serve as interim sheriff.