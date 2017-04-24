Police have released the name of a 58-year-old woman who drowned Sunday trying to pull her dogs from a cold, fast-moving stream.

Liudmilla Feldman, of Salt Lake City, and her husband were walking their dogs Sunday evening near the creek in Tanner Park, 2760 S. Heritage Way (2695 East), when their two pets jumped into the water and were swept downstream.

Feldman fell when she tried to save the dogs and went under the water, Unified Police Lt. Dan McConkey said Sunday.

Feldman's husband and two men jumped in to help her and were also pushed downstream. One of the witnesses managed to grab Feldman's foot and pull her from the creek, but the woman had been under the water for about 90 seconds, McConkey said.

Attempts to revive Feldman at the scene were unsuccessful, McConkey said. The dogs apparently managed to get out of the stream on their own.