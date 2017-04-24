Promotions during timeouts at sporting events can provide some of the night’s best laughs.
It also doesn’t hurt when the mascot gets involved.
Such was the case Sunday night during the Utah Jazz’s 105-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their playoff series.
During one particular stoppage in play, two fans participated in a race on the Vivint Arena court inside inflatable plastic balls, according to video from ABC News digital producer Jon Healy. At one point during the race, an adult Clippers fan turns around and checks the young Jazz fan before they got to halfcourt. That give the Clippers fan a clear path to victory.
Enter the Jazz Bear to the rescue.
Utah’s mascot sprinted up court and, using his shoulder, landed a knockdown shot to the bubbled Clippers fan, allowing the young Jazz fan the chance to rally for the win, Healy said.
The Clippers fan appeared a bit shaken after the race in another Healy GIF.