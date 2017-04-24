The Jazz Bear hypes up fans before the NBA playoffs game three between the Jazz and Clippers at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Promotions during timeouts at sporting events can provide some of the night’s best laughs.

It also doesn’t hurt when the mascot gets involved.

Such was the case Sunday night during the Utah Jazz’s 105-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their playoff series.

During one particular stoppage in play, two fans participated in a race on the Vivint Arena court inside inflatable plastic balls, according to video from ABC News digital producer Jon Healy. At one point during the race, an adult Clippers fan turns around and checks the young Jazz fan before they got to halfcourt. That give the Clippers fan a clear path to victory.

Enter the Jazz Bear to the rescue.

Utah’s mascot sprinted up court and, using his shoulder, landed a knockdown shot to the bubbled Clippers fan, allowing the young Jazz fan the chance to rally for the win, Healy said.

Adult @LAClippers fan is a dick to kid in fun quarter-time race.@utahjazz mascot DEE-STROYS him.



Kid wins race.#NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/aDlYQwdISR — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017

The Clippers fan appeared a bit shaken after the race in another Healy GIF.