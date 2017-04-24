Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots in front of LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) during round 1, game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Here is a look at the news for April 24.

Jazz win with help from Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-98 Sunday night, thanks in part to the return of Rudy Gobert and the prolific Joe Johnson, according to the Deseret News.

The Jazz, who tied the best-of-seven series up at two games a piece Sunday night, won despite All-Star guard Gordon Hayward leaving the game early because of food poisoning, the Deseret News reported.

“He wanted to play and got out there and just, you know, didn’t have anything,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “So he ended up going back (to the locker room). I think he threw up again. They put him in a dark room, put a towel over his head and that was it.”

Utah also won the game despite trailing seven points with about seven minutes left, the Deseret News reported. The team went on a quick run to capture the victory.

Read more at the Deseret News.

New Utah pathway program connects teens to jobs

The new Talent Ready Utah program launched from Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has recently found ways to connect teens to post-high school jobs, the Deseret News reported.

These Utah students go through training so they can be connected and implemented into tech industry companies right out of high school, the Deseret News reported.

So far, the Utah Aerospace Pathways program, for example, has earned nationwide praise for its ability to connect students to jobs.

"These direct employment programs have been tried before in many places but have had poor success records," Governor's Office of Economic Development Deputy Director Ben Hart told the Deseret News. "Here in Utah, our model has demonstrated a very high level of success."

Read more at the Deseret News.

North Korea threatens to sink U.S. carrier

North Korea threatened to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier Sunday, according to CNN.

The carrier, called the USS Carl Vinson, have gone under tactical training drills with two Japan destroyers outside the Philippines, CNN reported.

North Korea’s state-run paper, Rodong Sinmun, wrote in an editorial that it would sink the U.S. craft with one strike, according to CNN.

Trump said he planned to send an armada to North Korea, CNN reported.

"We are sending an armada. Very powerful," Trump told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo. "We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you."

China President Xi Jinping urged restraints from the U.S. and North Korea on Monday, saying he opposes Trump’s actions to send military forces to the Korean peninsula, USA Today reported.

Read more at CNN.

Runoff election set for France

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen will face off in a run-off election May 6 for the French presidency, according to BBC.

Macron topped Sunday’s vote between candidates. BBC said he is now the “favorite to win” the run-off election.

Macron earned 23.8 percent of the votes in the first round, while Le Pen earned 21.5 percent. Turnout hovered around 79 percent, BBC reported.

Both Francois Fillon, a center-right politician, and Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-left, earned about 19 percent each.

Macron said he’s the patriotic choice for the presidency.

"I hope that in a fortnight I will become your president. I want to become the president of all the people of France - the president of the patriots in the face of the threat from the nationalists," he said.

A flying car? Not so fast

As WIRED reported, the Lilium Jet is a small jet that hovers and "it might be the flying car you’ve been waiting for."

Check out its maiden voyage below.