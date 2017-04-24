Richard Farley of FourFourTwo looked at the career of Real Salt Lake's Kyle Beckerman and discussed how he should go down as an all-time great in MLS.

After talking about Beckerman's humility, Farley wrote, "Beckerman has helped guide RSL from competitive obscurity to a model of franchise growth. He’s won an MLS Cup, another Western Conference title, is a multi-time All-Star and is the captain of one of the most iconic squad cores in league history."

Farley then mentions comparing Beckerman to Derek Jeter, Tony Gwynn and Kevin Garnett, before diving into what Beckerman has done in MLS, saying, "The legacies of those athletes, both Hall of Fame-caliber in their sports, float in rarified air, but perhaps Beckerman’s should, too. His position doesn’t lend itself to lofty attacking numbers, but in his defensive midfield role, he has accumulated more appearances (412), starts (403) and minutes (34,117) than any field player in Major League Soccer history."

After talking about Beckerman's role at the international level, Farley continues, "Kyle Beckerman is Hall of Fame material. He’s not only a legend in Salt Lake; he’s a legend of the entire league."

The Utah Jazz got good while no one was watching

Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight looked at how the Utah Jazz turned into a contender under the NBA radar.

After looking at how the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets made improvements, Herring turned his attention to the Jazz, saying, "The Jazz’s improvement isn’t as straightforward as the Rockets’ or Sixers’, though — they did it by tinkering with the margins of a roster that had missed the postseason for four consecutive years, and they’re capitalizing on their two young stars finally coming of age."

He then compares the Jazz to the Indiana Pacers from a few years back, saying, "Rudy Gobert is the Jazz’s souped-up version of Roy Hibbert, the leader of a very stingy defense that forces a ton of midrange jumpers. Gordon Hayward is the analog to Paul George, a talented wing player who can score over just about anyone."

Herring then looked at what the additions of George Hill, Boris Diaw and Joe Johnson have meant to the organization, before focusing on the growth of Hayward and Gobert.

After talking about Hayward's progression, he digs looks at Gobert, saying, "But should Utah get a healthy version of its best player back — and yes, Gobert’s incredible jump in offensive efficiency, paired with his stellar defense, makes him the club’s most-valuable player — the Jazz can make some noise."

The U.S. Soccer Twitter page shared a slide show of Beckerman through the years while wishing him a happy 35th birthday.