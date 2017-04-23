Utah Jazz celebrate their win over the L.A. Clippers during NBA playoff Game 4 in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Jazz won 105-98.

SALT LAKE CITY — Stars? Who needs stars?

The Jazz will produce them as they need them.

So the playoff series goes back to Los Angeles tied 2-2 after a 105-98 Jazz win over the Clippers on Sunday. Don’t plan on things going smoothly for the Jazz. They never do things the easy way. Ask them to park in the driveway and they’ll circle the block first. Tell them they’re shorthanded and they’ll pull someone in from the cleaning crew.

That’s not to dismiss Joe Johnson, who for the second game in this series has saved the Jazz with his shooting. But nobody expected him to have this much juice, at this stage in his career. He scored 11 straight points in one stretch on his way to a 28-point night on Sunday.

Late in the game he made a shot that put the Jazz ahead 91-90. Then everybody got into the act. Joe Ingles chipped in a 3. Rodney Hood copied that and raised the bid with another basket. Ingles made a 3. The bell tolled for the Clippers.

The Jazz did this without All-Star Gordon Hayward, which is the only way to win this series, i.e. the Movieland way: with a cast of thousands. Rudy Gobert scored 15, Hood 18, Derrick Favors 17, George Hill 13.

Everybody answered the casting call.

Once again, they were one star short of a production, yet won anyway. The Jazz have become a regular potluck dinner — everyone brings a little something.

“Our team has been doing this, you know, this year," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "It’s ironic — we hadn’t done without Rudy and we hadn’t done it without Gordon. Those were the two guys that — hopefully Joe Ingles won’t go down. He’s the only other one basically that's played every game.”

Jazz fans came to Vivint Arena hoping they would see the return of Gobert, who missed nearly all the first three games with a knee injury. They got it.

“He was determined to play,” Snyder said.

But this season, there’s always a tradeoff. They finished the game without Hayward, who left in the second quarter due to food poisoning that kept him on an IV all day.

“He wanted to play and just got out there and didn’t have anything,” Snyder said.

Hayward got three points in nine minutes, after scoring a career-high 40 the previous game. He followed that epic outing with a night in the locker room, battling not L.A.’s Luc Mbah a Moute, but Montezuma’s Revenge.

The arrival of Gobert on court was, of course, no big deal for the Jazz. Except the part where they might have had to run up a white flag. How much did they miss him? As much as anyone can miss a 7-foot man who can swat small planes out of airspace.

“It’s hard to overstate what he means to our team,” Snyder said.

The return ended a couple of days of suspense on whether he could/would/should be there.

Gobert was met with thunderous applause during introductions. Hayward left to frowns of concern. Which means the Jazz go into Game 5 possibly at less than full strength. Yet they have been close enough in every game to have swept the series. The same could be true of the Clippers, who played without their own star, Blake Griffin — out for the playoffs with an injury.

Gobert looked his usual self with 13 rebounds and two blocks to go with his 15 points. That was in just 24 minutes. Hayward looked like a phantom in the fog, barely visible and then gone.

But somebody nearly always shows up. Hood hadn’t been noisy until Sunday. Johnson won Game 1 with a shot that capped a 26-point performance, then came back with this.

“I loved how we played,” said L.A. coach Doc Rivers, defending his team. “I didn’t like how we finished.”

Oh yeah, that.

While the Clippers deserve credit for playing hard without Griffin, they were still one-up on the Jazz in stars. They still have Chris Paul (27 points) and DeAndre Jordan (10 rebounds, 12 points). The Jazz had Gobert. And 35-year-old-going-on-23-year-old Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Jazz continue to make an argument for plain old diversity, determination and unselfishness. If it is just food poisoning Hayward has, he should be back on Tuesday. But you never know who’ll be there. It might be a full ensemble. It might be what’s left after the buffet. They’ll make do.