A player who’s that talented, it’s a matter of time before they have a big game. Fortunately, we had some guys who also had some big games.

SALT LAKE CITY — For three and a half quarters, Jamal Crawford looked every bit the Jazz killer he’s been dubbed.

But then the Jazz found their own sixth man superhero in Joe Johnson. And then he passed the baton to Joe Ingles, who handed off to Rodney Hood for some late-game heroics that helped the Jazz tie the series at two games each with a 105-98 win.

Before the series started, the marquee matchups included Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward. Four games into the seven-game series, it’s the players who’ve stepped in for those injured All-Stars who’ve provided the momentum, key contributions and game-changing plays.

“I don’t know,” said Clippers point guard Paul of how both teams have had to make lineup changes as each team’s lost veteran starters. The Jazz got Rudy Gobert back Sunday night, only to lose Gordon Hayward to food poisoning. “Stuff happens, guys step up. When somebody goes down, it just gives another guy an opportunity. That’s all it is, other guys getting more opportunities and things happening. So we’ll see what happens in Game 5.”

Sunday’s hero looked to be Clippers sixth man Crawford.

In fact, in his postgame press conference, Quin Snyder said he “kind of knew” Crawford was going to do what he did in Game 4.

“He does that, and he does it to us,” Snyder said. “He was terrific tonight.”

Snyder said he first noticed Crawford when he was a high school player in Seattle.

“He is so skilled with the ball, he can get a shot off,” Snyder said. “If you get up on him, he’s able to go by you. I remember asking a couple of people who the hardest cover in the NBA was, and his name is usually mentioned. A player who’s that talented … it’s a matter of time before they have a big game. Fortunately, we had some guys who also had some big games.”

Crawford was almost perfect through three quarters, and finished 9 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range. He led his team with 25 points, and the only player to outscore him was Utah’s fourth-quarter hero Johnson, who finished with 28 points.

Crawford stole the Jazz’s momentum over and over as the Clippers looked like they would take a 3-1 lead back to Los Angeles for Tuesday’s Game 5. In the fourth quarter, however, 35-year-old Johnson schooled his younger opponents in the paint, on the perimeter and most often with his fade-away jumper.

Crawford said he didn’t feel any pressure to fill the void left by Griffin’s exit due to a toe injury.

“I just had to get back to being me, being aggressive,” he said. “Even the shots, the first three games, they were the shots I wanted, but the ball didn’t bounce my way. But we were up 2-1, so I didn’t care about it. I’d rather have two points and win than have 20-plus and lose.”

Both he and Paul said they don't think they'll have a problem leaving this "lost opportunity" in Salt Lake City and taking advantage of Game 5 in front of their home crowd.

"We felt like we had opportunities to kind of close out the game," Crawford said. "You're never satisfied until this is over. They came and got one on their court. We came and got one, and had an opportunity to get two. We'll be ready for Game 5."