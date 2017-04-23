Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks on the L.A. Clippers during NBA playoff Game 4 in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Jazz won 105-98.

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a case of one in and one out for the Utah Jazz in Sunday’s 105-98 NBA playoff victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Vivint Arena.

On a night when center Rudy Gobert returned to action after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise, the Jazz played most of Game 4 without scoring leader Gordon Hayward. The forward, who scored a career-high 40 points in Game 3 on Friday, was limited to just nine minutes (all in the first half) because of food poisoning. He finished with only three points, leaving the game for good with 8:42 remaining in the second quarter.

Prior to tipoff, Hayward received an IV and anti-nausea medication in an effort to feel better.

“He wanted to play and got out there and just, you know, didn’t have anything,” said Utah coach Quin Snyder. “So he ended up going back (to the locker room). I think he threw up again. They put him in a dark room, put a towel over his head and that was it.”

Utah managed to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2 with a late push and mass contributions. Joe Johnson led all scorers with 28 points, while Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors wound up with 18 and 17, respectively. Joe Ingles had a career-high 11 assists.

“Our team has been doing this this year,” Snyder said of overcoming adversity.

Gobert made a strong comeback. The All-NBA candidate, who was injured seconds into the series, made an immediate impact in his return. In his first quarter back, Gobert grabbed a game-high four rebounds. By halftime, Gobert helped Utah to a 55-52 lead with 10 points and six rebounds. He added four points, three boards and a block in the third quarter.

At game’s end, Gobert had 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in almost 24 minutes of action. He was 6-for-6 from the field.

“It was great. I didn’t think I could be back this early,” said Gobert, who added that he has put the work in and credited the training staff for helping him heal so quick.

Snyder said that Gobert tested things out in the morning and again in warm-ups before the game. The latter was followed by an evaluation, feedback from Gobert and the decision to get the 7-foot-1 NBA leader in blocked shots back on the floor.

Before the game started, Snyder noted that Gobert’s time on the court would be based on several variables.

“It will be predicated on where he is. As far as minutes go, that’s something that‘s never set in stone. It’s going to depend on where he is. It’s going to depend on fatigue,” Snyder said. “Obviously, if he plays, he’s playing because he’s safe. But he’s not going to be 100 percent. So all of that factors in over the course of the game.”

Gobert’s effectiveness, he added, would be like a bridge they would cross when they got there.

It proved to be smooth journey.

“He was determined to play. Fortunately we were all on the same page,” Snyder said. “If we weren’t, I don’t know who would have won the wrestling match between him and like the whole staff. But everybody felt the same way.”

It provided good confidence, he continued.

“I can’t say enough about our medical staff, getting him ready after what looked like a potentially season-ending injury — if not a series-ending injury,” Snyder said. “It’s hard to overstate what he means to our team. He’s a unique player, and he’s so competitive.”