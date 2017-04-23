Game 4 provided plenty of drama for the Jazz, including Rudy Gobert's triumphant return, Gordon Hayward leaving due to food poisoning and some nice heroics from Joe Johnson, Joe Ingles and Rodney Hood.
And Twitter had reactions for all of that.
Check out what folks had to say after Utah's key 105-98 win over L.A. to tie the series at 2-2:
Joe Johnson comes through again
Like in Game 1, Johnson came through with big plays to give the Jazz the win. He had 11 consecutive points for the Jazz in the fourth quarter.
Return of Rudy Gobert
Gobert's return naturally made Twitter rejoice, and you can see the initial response here. While Gobert wasn't at full strength in this game, the Stifle Tower made some big plays anyway, including some big dunks.
Rodney Hood's clutch shots
Hood made some critical shots to help put the Jazz up for good.
Don't forget Joe Ingles!
Another clutch Jazz player late in this one was Ingles. He had a career-high 11 assists on Sunday night.
Gordon Hayward's food poisoning
Hayward had to leave Game 4 early due to food poisoning. Naturally, Twitter had some things to say about that, including the official Jazz Twitter account:
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.