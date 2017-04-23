Game 4 provided plenty of drama for the Jazz, including Rudy Gobert's triumphant return, Gordon Hayward leaving due to food poisoning and some nice heroics from Joe Johnson, Joe Ingles and Rodney Hood.

And Twitter had reactions for all of that.

Check out what folks had to say after Utah's key 105-98 win over L.A. to tie the series at 2-2:

Joe Johnson comes through again

Like in Game 1, Johnson came through with big plays to give the Jazz the win. He had 11 consecutive points for the Jazz in the fourth quarter.

Where would the Jazz be without Joe Johnson? Oh yes, swept. #IsoJoe #Nails — Jason Shepherd (@jsnshep) April 24, 2017

Reminder that Joe Johnson has a tattoo on his shooting arm where it looks like his skin is pulled back and inside he’s a machine. — devin kharpertian (@uuords) April 24, 2017

When you have to watch Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson pick your team apart in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/U5cs2Kmxd4 — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) April 24, 2017

When Joe Johnson sees Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/gPvwcbb60W — Deke Stokes 😎 (@SirSnaxAlot5015) April 24, 2017

Return of Rudy Gobert

Gobert's return naturally made Twitter rejoice, and you can see the initial response here. While Gobert wasn't at full strength in this game, the Stifle Tower made some big plays anyway, including some big dunks.

RUDY GOBERT JUST MURDERED THAT GUY SPEIGHTS! #takenote pic.twitter.com/awAJ0bTP60 — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) April 24, 2017

Little-known fact, Rudy Gobert is French for "unicorn" pic.twitter.com/twgqTxxka6 — The Ringer (@ringer) April 24, 2017

Rudy Gobert on going back to LA: "I'm going to try to play more than 17 seconds." pic.twitter.com/kkKFRTsAkw — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) April 24, 2017

In the first 3 games, the Jazz had an 11% offensive rebound and a 77% defensive rebound rate. With Rudy Gobert tonight: 22% OREB, 85% DREB. pic.twitter.com/xJ2EviAqdx — Positive Residual (@presidual) April 24, 2017

Rodney Hood's clutch shots

Hood made some critical shots to help put the Jazz up for good.

What Joe Johnson, Rodney Hood and Joe Ingles was doing To prepare for this game 😂😭🔥🏀 #90s # pic.twitter.com/SPIgZBfsy2 — Back To The 90's (@TheNostalgic90s) April 24, 2017

Rodney Hood 3 = Wiggle Time pic.twitter.com/FCPWHE8FMu — Nick Breezus (@NickBrownHD) April 24, 2017

Rodney Hood with two big buckets for Utah pic.twitter.com/6LnMZ3uqY7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 24, 2017

Don't forget Joe Ingles!

Another clutch Jazz player late in this one was Ingles. He had a career-high 11 assists on Sunday night.

Made in South Straya! 🇦🇺@Joeingles7 is a stone cold killer. pic.twitter.com/fQqErQB7Td — Big Ballers Podcast (@BBallersPodcast) April 22, 2017

😂😂 Joe Ingles killin' Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/CE3fGpMdYK — Benyam Kidane (@BenyamKidane) April 24, 2017

Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles need to start a rap group called Run The Jazz. — Miller Time Podcast (@MillerTimePod) April 24, 2017

Dead serious. I'd be totally fine with Joe Ingles playing full-time point guard for the Jazz next season. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 24, 2017

JOE INGLES IS THE NEW STEPH CURRY — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 24, 2017

JOE INGLES GIVE HIM THE MAX CONTRACT RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/O48tQ3ySm4 — Civilian At Earth (@MF_Brown) April 24, 2017

Joe Ingles had 11 assists, including 4 to Rudy Gobert, 3 to Derrick Favors, and 2 to Joe Johnson. His assists led to 23 points altogether. pic.twitter.com/EZvBuIZiGr — Positive Residual (@presidual) April 24, 2017

Gordon Hayward's food poisoning

Hayward had to leave Game 4 early due to food poisoning. Naturally, Twitter had some things to say about that, including the official Jazz Twitter account:

Gordon Hayward sitting out because of food poisoning???🤔 pic.twitter.com/UCXUXLtSs6 — PROBLEMATICsadlacfan (@yungpharoah32) April 24, 2017

Gordon Hayward at home trying to watch the game with food poisoning pic.twitter.com/jhb0Keubik — Rebecca Cade Fox 13 (@RCadeSports) April 24, 2017

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.