I recently traveled to San Jose to see the Sharks play the Edmonton Oilers in a Stanley Cup playoff game. In addition to enjoying the game, I received a lesson in civility that has convinced me that we as a community could do so much better than we currently are at enjoying, cultivating and teaching civility.

Late in the game, the Sharks were leading 7-0. The crowd was chanting “We want eight” when in back of me I heard a few voices chant “We want one!” I turned and saw two Oilers fans who had driven 26 hours to watch their team play, wishing for a single goal. No fan from the local team booed or criticized, only smiled encouragement. I felt like I had been transported into a foreign land where the fans from both teams commingled and enjoyed the game.

I wish that spirit of camaraderie and goodwill could be instilled in the attitudes and actions of those in my home state. From youth through professional sporting events, and into the political arena, the spirit of enmity seems to prevail for a purpose that seems to be ever more elusive.

I am very grateful for two unknown Canadians and an arena full of Californians who showed this foreigner that it is still possible and preferable to support opposites while maintaining genuine civility and goodwill elsewhere.

Charles Hedelius

Santaquin