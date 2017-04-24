I don't understand people saying Rep. Jason Chaffetz was "too much about self-promotion." When some congressman is in front of a lot of news cameras, it's usually because they are a committee chairman of some important committee — like the Oversight Committee. The news people want to hear from them. Jason has done an excellent job as the chairman of the Oversight Committee. If you think he hasn't, then you have not been following what has really gone on behind the scenes. And, yes, he is and has been investigating everything about Trump. Not everything those committees do gets into the news. I applaud his work — he represented Utah exactly as we asked him to.

Joan Crain

Herriman