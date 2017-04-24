A recent movie I saw showed a trailer for Al Gore's new movie, "An Inconvenient Truth, Part 2." It is filled with the same inconvenient errors of his first film.

Gore repeats the false claim about a consensus among scientists of anthropogenic global warming. The film shows frightening photos of extreme weather around the globe, which even the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has admitted has absolutely no connection to the earth's temperature. In fact, extreme weather events have been decreasing, despite the alarmist claims by people like Al Gore.

Gore predicts the seas will rise 20 feet, which is nonsense. The measurements of the rise in sea levels show an increase of less than one-half inch in the last 150 years.

Although Gore and other radical environmentalists have consistently claimed that the earth's temperature is rising dramatically, there has been no increase in the last 17 years, even according to the IPCC. There can be no scientific evidence of man-made global warming if there is no warming outside the normal variations that will occur in the earth's climate. Where are the studies that show humans can in any way control the earth's temperature? There are none.

We live on a planet with an incredibly complex weather system, and climate change has been going on for millennia, as shown by past ice ages and unusual warm periods. These normal climate changes will always be a part of our world. But to listen to the extravagant doomsday claims by the likes of Al Gore is folly, and shows a want of thought and common sense.

Bob Lewis

Salt Lake City