SALT LAKE CITY — When the NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Philadelphia, Utah will be well-represented. Offensive lineman Garett Bolles is one of 22 prospects invited to attend the festivities. He’ll be joined by family and friends, plus a couple of familiar faces from the Utes — head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive line coach Jim Harding.

“I’m with all my loved ones that has got me to this point,” Bolles said. “Nothing better than being there with them for this special moment.”

Bolles is expected to be a first-round pick at the proceedings, which will take place at a temporary structure constructed on the steps that Rocky Balboa of movie fame made famous in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“I’m just really excited that I get to represent this great university and my family. Words can’t express how grateful I am to have this opportunity,” Bolles said. “They only select a certain number of guys, and the good Lord gave me an opportunity to go out there. I’m just going to go out there with pride and just do everything I can to get right and get on the right team.”

Then, Bolles added, he’ll just continue to push forward.

That’s how the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Bolles has rolled since graduating from Westlake High, serving an LDS Church mission to Colorado Springs, Colorado, achieving All-American recognition at Snow College, and netting first-team All-Pac-12 honors in his one and only season with the Utes.

Along the way, Bolles and his wife, Natalie, became the proud parents of a baby boy, Kingston.

“I love being a dad. I love being a husband to my beautiful wife. Holding my son is just amazing,” Bolles said. “I’m just grateful to go through this journey with them. I can’t live without them. I’m just really grateful and excited to share this opportunity with them.”

Bolles, who turns 25 on May 27, is eager to find out where he’ll embark on his career in the NFL.

“Utah’s my home. It’ll always be my home,” he said. “But I’m excited to go to a new city and make that my home and just do exactly what I did here — go and have an amazing opportunity to meet with the fans and the organization and just be the great person I can on and off the field.”

Bolles has a pretty good idea of what to expect. He’s sought the advice of NFL veterans Joe Staley and Zane Beadles (a former Ute) of the San Francisco 49ers.

“They showed me what’s good. Good things I need to do and things I need to work on and things I need to watch out for,” Bolles said. “So I’m just going to trust the vets I’ve talked to and just continue to do what I’ve been doing.”

As for a preferred destination, Bolles offered a little insight.

“It doesn’t matter where I go. I’d love to stay out on the West Coast but at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter,” he explained. “I’m just going to have a smile on my face when my name gets called and I walk across that stage proudly and represent my university and my family.”

Whittingham also is going to cherish the moment. He’s making his first-ever trip to the NFL draft in order to support Bolles.

“It’s a pretty select group and we’re very fortunate to have Garett representing us,” said Whittingham, who expressed excitement and congratulations to Bolles for his accomplishments.

“To think where he was a year ago … he didn’t even join us until like mid-summer last year, and to where he is right now is incredible,” Whittingham noted.

Bolles, the first Utah player to attend the draft since quarterback Alex Smith attended in 2005, headlines what could be a record number of Utes to have their names called by the NFL.

Eight players were invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine and perhaps more will ultimately be drafted. The school record is six when Koa Misi, Beadles, Robert Johnson, David Reed, Stevenson Sylvester and R.J. Stanford were taken in 2010.

Besides Bolles, this year’s draft prospects include safety Marcus Williams; offensive linemen Isaac Asiata, J.J. Dielman and Sam Tevi; defensive end Hunter Dimick; cornerback Brian Allen; running back Joe Williams; defensive tackle Pita Taumoepenu; and wide receiver Tim Patrick.

Whittingham acknowledged that he’ll be glued to the draft this weekend.

“Absolutely. It’s a fun time to watch those guys and see who selects them and just being able to congratulate them after they get picked,” he said. “It’s a big milestone in their lives.”

When it comes to projecting how many Utes might get drafted, Whittingham said it’s anybody’s guess.

“Every year it’s tough to say because you never know what they’re really thinking. But, you know, if you listen to the scouts, we might have more than we’ve had in … maybe ever,” Whittingham said. “We’ll see what happens. But all it takes is one team to like you, and that’s the key.”

Defensive end Nate Orchard, who was drafted in 2015 by the Cleveland Browns in the second round, recalled that it’s a wild process with the team visits, the private workouts and the Combine.

“All that is intimidating,” Orchard said. “But at the same time, talking to these guys, they’re enjoying it and they’re loving it.”

Putting on an NFL jersey, he continued, is definitely surreal. It’s also a privilege.

“It’s one thing to make it to the NFL but it’s another to stay in,” Orchard said. "So you just continue to work hard and you’ve got to take your work ethic and your work habits to the next level.”

Paul Kruger, a defensive end who has played eight seasons in the NFL since being taken in the second round of the 2009 draft by the Baltimore Ravens, recalls his feelings leading up to selection day.

“You’re experiencing a lot of emotions, and I think not only are you so curious and just interested in what people think, but you’re constantly being evaluated by teams and coaches and scouts,” Kruger said. “So it’s a pretty anxious time where you’re really trying to prove yourself and establish yourself. But I think for a lot of families, it’s a big time. These are things that they’ve never experienced before, uncharted waters so to speak, as far as athletics go.”

Kruger added that for parents and the athlete himself, it can be a very anxious time.

“It’s something that is exciting,” he said. “But also just a little nerve-wracking for sure.”

Kruger agrees with Orchard that donning an NFL uniform for the first time is surreal.

“It really just seemed like it wasn’t a real thing, like a dream kind of, and then you get hit in the mouth and you wake up and you’re like ‘OK, it’s real,’” Kruger said. “It’s like football again and you’re playing with a bunch of grown men and they’re not playing around.”

As such, players have to grow up in a hurry.

“When you have goals for yourself and you’re going through high school and college and you always watch those guys on TV and look up to them,” Kruger said of NFL players. “If you ever have the privilege of meeting them in person, it’s just kind of an awe moment.”

Kind of like the draft.