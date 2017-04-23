SALT LAKE CITY — Game 4 between the Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers marked the first time in nine years that NBA basketball has been played in Salt Lake City on a Sunday.

At shootaround on Sunday morning, Jazz players were admittedly unsure what the atmosphere at Vivint Arena would be like.

“I don’t know,” point guard George Hill said. “That’s almost difficult to answer that question because everything’s normally shut down here on Sunday.”

In fact, Hill assumed before Sunday that the series wouldn’t resume until Monday following Game 3 last Friday.

“I just in my head knew that we wouldn’t play on Sunday ...… that’s how sure I am,” he said.

In the same thought, however, Hill expressed confidence that the crowd would be raucous like it was for Game 3.

“I’m sure we have some of the best fans in the NBA. They’re going to be here no matter if it’s Sunday, Christmas. No matter what, they’re going to be here in the same type of environment, rowdy.”

Snyder said he didn’t care what day of the week it was. He was just happy to be at home.

“I don’t know what day it is of the week most of the time,” he said. “I know it’s April.”

A reporter interjected saying, “It’s gameday.”

Snyder: “It’s gameday. There you go. Exactly.”

Incidentally, it was a Los Angeles team the Jazz faced on May 11, 2008 (which also happened to be Mother’s Day) at the former EnergySolutions Arena, and it was also Game 4 of a series.

Despite a game-high 33 points from Kobe Bryant, Utah beat the top-seeded Lakers 123-115 in overtime to tie up the Western Conference semifinals series at two games apiece.

Los Angeles wound up winning the next two games to take the series. The Lakers went to the NBA Finals that year, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

JEFF WITHEY INACTIVE: Jazz backup center Jeff Withey was inactive for the game. The team called it a “strategic basketball-related decision.” It is the second consecutive game in which he did not see the floor.

On April 20, TMZ reported his ex-fiancee, Kennedy Summers, filed a police report in California alleging domestic violence. Prior to that, Withey had played nine minutes in each of the first two games of the playoffs.

HILL FEELS FOR BLAKE GRIFFIN: On Saturday, the Clippers announced that power forward Blake Griffin will be out for the rest of the playoffs because of an injury to his right big toe.

Hill knows of the challenges Griffin will face, as he’s dealt with an injury to his left big toe for most of the season.

“Your big toes are the main part of your body to help with balance and explosion and things like that,” Hill said. “It’s just like if you didn’t have thumbs, it’d be hard to do a lot of things in your daily life. Your thumbs and your big toes are your main points of your body, so I’m sure it’s excruciating pain for him because I’ve been in that situation.”