A 58-year-old woman drowned while trying to rescue her dogs in a stream in Tanner Park on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — A 58-year-old woman drowned Sunday in a cold, fast-moving creek in Tanner Park while trying to rescue her dogs.

The woman and her husband were walking their dogs when they two pets jumped into the creek and were swept downstream just before 6 p.m. The woman fell when she tried to save the dogs and went under the water, said Unified Police Lt. Dan McConkey.

Her husband and two men jumped in to help her and were also pushed downstream.

"They started to get carried away, and somehow one of the witnesses was able to grab her foot and pull her out," McConkey said, adding the woman was under the water for about 90 seconds.

Attempts to revive her at the scene were unsuccessful, he said.

"She was take down by the water and that water is cold," McConkey said. "It wouldn't take long for her to lose her mobility because of the cold water."

The dogs apparently managed to get out of the stream on their own, he said.

Unified Police want to caution people around rivers and streams running fast and cold this time of year.

"It's just going to get faster and it's going to get deeper," McConkey said.

He suggested people keep their dogs on a leash and that going in the water after them is not a good idea.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman.