Utah State junior golfer Braxton Miller shot a 1-under 71 during his final round to finish tied for 15th place at 1-under 215 (73-71-71) at the 2017 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship that concluded Sunday at the par 72, 7,194-yard Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Resort.

Utah State finished tied for ninth place in the 11-team field with a 13-over 877 (293-296-288). UNLV won the team championship for the second-straight year with an 18-under 846 (281-284-281), while Boise State’s Brian Humphreys won individual medalist honors at 12-under 204 (67-68-69).

During Miller’s final round, he birdied the par-5, 535-yard second hole and the par-4, 298-yard fifth hole, before bogeying the par-4, 436-yard ninth hole to shoot 1-under on the front nine. He then made another birdie on the par-5, 610-yard 15th hole, before making bogey on the par-4, 428-yard 16th hole to finish his round at 1-under par. For Miller, his 1-under 215 is his best finish at a conference championship. It is also the first time this season and just the second time in his career he has finished a tournament under par.

Miller finished his junior campaign with three top-20 finishes and now has seven top-20 finishes in his career, not to mention seven rounds under par this season with two this weekend, giving him 18 rounds under par in his career.

Senior Tanner Jenson finished his collegiate career tied for 22nd place at the MW Championships as he shot a final round of 3-over 75 to conclude the tournament at 1-over 217 (69-73-75). Jenson began the tournament by firing a 3-under 69 for his fifth round in the 60s this season and the 12th of his career, not to mention his ninth round under par this season and the 23rd of his career. He then shot a 1-over 73 during his second round.

Fellow senior Eli Rogers concluded his collegiate career tied for 42nd place at the MW Championships as he shot a final round of 1-under 71 to finish the tournament at 8-over 224 (78-75-71). Rogers’ final round marked his fifth round this season under par, including the 12th of his career.

Also competing for Utah State at the MW Championship was a pair of freshmen in Chase Lansford and Hayden Eckert. Lansford concluded the tournament tied for 46th place at 9-over 225 (75-79-71), and Eckert finished tied for 49th at 18-over 234 (76-77-81). For Lansford, his final round of 1-under 71 is his seventh round under par this season.

The 2017 Mountain West Championship concludes Utah State’s spring season.

