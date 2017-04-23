1 of 7
For the first time since the first seconds of the playoff, Rudy Gobert made his return in Game 4 of the Jazz vs. Clippers series. Gobert had been listed as doubtful earlier on Sunday but was able to start for the Jazz.
Here's the official announcement from the Jazz's Twitter account.
Naturally, Jazz fans rejoiced in response to that news:
Of course, there was plenty more across Twitter:
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.