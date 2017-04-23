For the first time since the first seconds of the playoff, Rudy Gobert made his return in Game 4 of the Jazz vs. Clippers series. Gobert had been listed as doubtful earlier on Sunday but was able to start for the Jazz.

Here's the official announcement from the Jazz's Twitter account.

Naturally, Jazz fans rejoiced in response to that news:

Of course, there was plenty more across Twitter:

Fans go crazy as Rudy Gobert is announced as the starting center. pic.twitter.com/3AupL0SoTi — Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) April 24, 2017

Tonight's main speaker for the #JAZZFIRESIDE is RUDY GOBERT. pic.twitter.com/cZ5KSqVj8p — Lucas Falk (@Lucaswfalk) April 24, 2017

Rudy Gobert will start for the Jazz tonight, and he's shaved a Harry Potter lightening bolt into his hair pic.twitter.com/XwafLZCcnB — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 24, 2017

RUDY GOBERT IS ALIVE — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 24, 2017

@rudygobert27 has that Harry Potter lightning bolt in his hair because HE IS THE CHOSEN ONE! Am I right, @utahjazz???? pic.twitter.com/M8QFLhE05J — Brittaney Larsen (@XObrittaneyy) April 24, 2017

Finally able to switch back from the Gordy jersey to Rudy Gobert's #FrenchRejection pic.twitter.com/GzORhgN7VQ — Tim Donaldson (@TimDonaldson1) April 24, 2017

Rudy Gobert out there looking like Harry Potter's tall uncle from Utah.#nbaplayoffs #NBA pic.twitter.com/rJY56w9AfX — Karl Ekwurtzel (@KekwurtzelONE) April 24, 2017

Actual picture of Doc Rivers and Deandre Jordan When Rudy Gobert got the green light to play tonight. #TakeNote #SweepTheLeg #LACatUTA pic.twitter.com/shwuPe9qXb — BigDudeLittleGuitar (@BigDudeUkulele) April 24, 2017

