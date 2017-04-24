A lighthearted look at news of the day.

Jason Chaffetz announced last week he is quitting Congress to enter the private sector. He didn't say what his new job will be, but it's safe to assume the directorship of Planned Parenthood is out. Also, the Secret Service probably doesn't want his resume, and the Clinton Foundation says it has no openings.

---

Chaffetz wanted to tell President Trump about his decision, but instead of trying to deal with the hassles of the White House phone system, he just hopped the fence like everyone else.

---

Chaffetz may resign his seat before the 2018 election, which exposes a flaw in Utah law. Apparently, the seat would automatically go to the next Republican in alphabetical order.

---

Last week, United Airlines kicked an engaged couple off a flight for trying to purchase upgraded seating to get away from the person who was sleeping across the entire row to which they had been assigned. Apparently, the airline now is picking people at random for its new "humiliated passenger of the week" program.

---

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show one in five grade school students in the United States is obese. Some states are starting programs to stem this problem. Utah, unfortunately, is conflicted because school funding here relies on a "weighted" pupil unit.

---

British Prime Minister Theresa May shocked the world last week by calling for an election, three years ahead of schedule. Americans everywhere are saying, "Wow, can we do that, too?"

---

May is calling for an early election in a gamble to shore up her support ahead of Britain formally divorcing itself from Europe. That wouldn't work over here. For one thing, we already divorced ourselves from Britain and the rest of Europe more than 200 years ago.

---

A new Gallup poll found 60 percent of Americans now support legalizing marijuana. Pot users were elated for a while, then asked, "What were we talking about again?"

Jay Evensen is the senior editorial columnist at the Deseret News. Email him at even@desnews.com. For more content, visit his website, jayevensen.com.