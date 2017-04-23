South Salt Lake police are looking for a Chevrolet Sonic, like the one pictured here, which was seen on surveillance video near 3200 South and 900 West where Matthew Holt was found shot to death April 23, 2017.

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police were looking for a car Sunday seen on surveillance video in the area where a South Jordan man was found shot to death on Easter.

A 2012-16 silver Chevrolet Sonic hatchback was in the area before and after the time that Matthew Holt was shot and killed, according to South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller.

Holt 46, was found April 16 in the driver's seat of a car parked in the lot of a closed business near 3200 South and 900 West. Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in this case.

Police are asking anyone with information or who can identify the car to call at 801-840-8000.