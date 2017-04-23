The Faith on Fire band and choir perform "Chain Breaker" during Christ United Methodist Church's 125th anniversary celebration in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The service, led by Senior Pastor Jean Schwien and several former pastors, featured all of the church's musical groups, including two vocal choirs, three handbell choirs and the youth praise band. Christ United Methodist Church began as the Liberty Park Methodist Church in 1892, organized by the Rev. E. G. Hunt. The first worship services were held in a tent located in the vicinity of 400 South and 700 East. The first building, a one-room frame structure at the northeast corner of 900 South and 800 East, was dedicated on Oct. 30,1892. When the congregation outgrew the building, the church made plans to renovate the existing property, but in 1951 members voted unanimously to move to the southeast section of the city. In 1952 the congregation purchased the Crest Theater, 2021 E. 2700 South, where worship services and Sunday school classes were held. Next, 1.6 acres of land at 3300 South and 2300 East were purchased, and the church's name was changed to Christ Methodist Church. Construction of the first unit of the building began in May of 1953. As the congregation grew in size, the building was expanded to include classrooms, offices, a chapel, a lounge and a kitchen, which were completed in 1963. Ground was broken on the property in 1965 for construction of a new sanctuary. The first worship service was held there in February 1966. In 1968, the church's name was again modified to its current one, when the greater Methodist Church merged with the Church of Evangelical United Brethren. In 2005, the building was expanded again, adding a gym and classrooms, which are used by members of the congregation and community.