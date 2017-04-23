I want these guys to not just reside to kicking the ball long aimlessly, which at times we did, but the only way you are going to improve is by keep pushing the play, keep pushing the play and keep trying to do something

SANDY — Real Salt Lake’s build-up out of the back just wasn’t good enough Saturday night in a 3-1 loss to Atlanta. Sloppy giveaways under Atlanta’s pressure led to two goals and several other changes for the expansion side.

Despite a clear lack of sharpness on the night, RSL never tried to abandon its patient build-up from the back. Should it have? Coach Mike Petke certainly doesn’t think so.

“At the end of the day I want these guys to push to play. I want these guys to not just reside to kicking the ball long aimlessly, which at times we did, but the only way you are going to improve is by keep pushing the play, keep pushing the play and keep trying to do something,” said Petke.

Petke believes a lot of RSL’s problems against Atlanta’s pressure was the result of poor off-ball movement, which he said simply wasn’t good enough. There just weren’t nearly enough options for the back line to play to when Atlanta came with high pressure — which was often.

It was a calculated approach, according to Atlanta coach Tata Martino.

“We had to pressure them at the top because they have some guys in the midfield and moving forward that are very fast and good with the ball, so we need to neutralize right from the start,” Martino said through a translator.

RSL will likely see future opponents approach the match with a similar strategy, but Albert Rusnak doesn’t believe abandoning patience will do any good without a ball-winning target forward.

“I don’t see that as an option because we don’t have players up front who are going to fight. We have players who are good with the ball. And most of the defenders from the other teams are much bigger than our guys up front,” said Rusnak. “Maybe sometimes a long ball every now and then is an option. But we have to work and play from the back. We did it against Vancouver in such difficult conditions, so we have to figure out a way of how to do it in normal conditions. It's not like we cannot do it. But it seems like we have to get comfortable to start playing.”

Luke Mulholland says the team just needs to factor in risk vs. reward when playing out of the back. A better first touch by Chris Wingert and Atlanta’s second goal never happens, but perhaps the pass from Nick Rimando was too risky, according to Petke.

He’d like to see some other risks being taken though in the offensive half.

“For the first 45 minutes we were reluctant to play forward. Our off-ball movement was really not there. Our ability to make a play individually, being a little creative, being a little daring was not there at all,” said Petke.