Utah State track and field continued to improve by collecting four event titles, Friday and Saturday, at the Stanford-hosted Cardinal Classic.

“This meet was about trying to get some good marks before the conference championships, and we accomplished that,” said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. “We had some great performances all around. We had several athletes that set personal bests and that’s what you want to see this time of year.”

Junior Dillon Maggard set a school record for the second week in a row. This time he broke the 1,500m mark by finishing fourth with a time of 3:42.15.

Junior Clay Lambourne won the fast section of the men’s 800m with a personal-best time of 1:47.31, which ranks second all-time in USU history.

The sprinters corps was led by Senior AJ Boully, who placed second in the 200m with a time of 21.22. Boully also finished third in the 110m hurdles, clocking a time of 14.30.

Senior Devin Wright won the gold in the javelin for the second-straight week, turning in a mark of 64.05m.

Sophomore Spencer Fehlberg excelled in the 3,000m steeplechase, finishing third with a time of 8:57.34. Senior Colby Wilson finished just behind Fehlberg in fourth, clocking a time of (8:57.35).

Sophomore James Withers placed second in the 10,000m with a time of 29:44.28, which ranks sixth all-time in USU history. Freshman Luke Beattie also cracked the USU’s top-10 list in that same event by placing fifth with a time of 29:49.21. His time ranks seventh best in school history.

On the women’s side, junior Tylee Newman-Skinner won the 1,500m with a time of 4:24.51, which ranks third all-time in school history.

Freshman Bailee Parker cracked USU’s top-10 list in the women’s 5,000m by placing 14th with a time of 17:16.43. Parker now ranks ninth all-time in USU history.

Junior Olivia Moriconi recorded a career-best mark in the discus with a distance of 50.06m, which ranks seventh best in school history.

In other women’s throwing action, sophomore Brenn Flint placed third in the shot put with a distance of 15.04m. Moriconi and freshman Maia Garren went fourth and fifth in the same event with marks of 14.91m and 14.34m, respectively.

Senior Tori Parkinson and junior Kelsey Yamauchi-Richins moved up in Utah State’s top-10 rankings in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase. Parkinson placed seventh with a time of 10:21.68, which ranks third all-time in school history, while Richins placed 11th with a time of 10:36.55, which ranks seventh all-time in USU history.

Utah State track and field returns to action next week, Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at the BYU-hosted Clarence Robison Invitational in Provo, Utah.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.