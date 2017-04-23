We’ve still got to go out there and play the same way. He’ll be a big addition to us and help us out a lot but if he’s healthy enough to go, then he’ll go, but if not, we’ve just got to play through it.

SALT LAKE CITY—There’s a 50-50 chance Rudy Gobert will play on Sunday.

The Utah Jazz center who injured his knee just seconds into Game 1 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers was officially upgraded to questionable on Sunday morning in advance of Game 4.

That marked the second “rise” up the injury report Gobert made over the span of 18 hours. On Saturday evening, he had been declared doubtful for the game by the Jazz. Utah head coach Quin Snyder said it would be a gametime decision whether or not the Frenchman would play.

Snyder said Gobert observed shootaround on Sunday morning but did not participate, although he has been running and doing some controlled things to test his knee.

The coach said he’s been impressed with his center’s improvement since the injury occurred on April 16, but noted that the Jazz have been consulting a variety of people to determine both Gobert’s ability to play and the potential risk involved in having him hit the court.

“The biggest thing for us is that we don’t want to put him in a position even if it’s a two percent chance that something could happen,” Snyder said.

Snyder acknowledged that there’s always risk for any player to play, but “you want to minimize that as much as possible, and that’s what we’re going to do."

The 7-foot-1 Gobert would be a welcomed addition back into Snyder’s rotation on both ends of the floor, but in particular in protecting the rim against the alley-oops Clippers point guard Chris Paul and center DeAndre Jordan have repeatedly connected on throughout the series.

“There’s a lot of things that he does that there’s not a lot of people who do,” Snyder said. “We’ve relied on him this year for that, and obviously empirically we’re that much better with him on the floor.”

Snyder didn’t offer specifics on a possible minutes restriction for Gobert should he play, but did caution that the Defensive Player of the Year candidate’s conditioning might not be at its peak.

“The fatigue is an issue,” he said. “I don’t care how healthy you are. If you can’t get up and down the court because you haven’t played in a while, it impacts you, so minutes restrictions are really designed for that. When players get fatigued, there’s a greater chance they’re at risk in some way, and they’re frankly just not as good. That’ll be part of it, but we can’t cross that bridge until we know if he’s playing or not.”

Derrick Favors, who has played nearly 35 minutes per game so far in the playoffs, said he’d like Gobert to return, but that the team will be ready to play regardless.

“We’ve still got to go out there and play the same way,” Favors said. “He’ll be a big addition to us and help us out a lot but if he’s healthy enough to go, then he’ll go, but if not, we’ve just got to play through it.”