The BYU men's volleyball team secured an at-large bid to the NCAA championship on Sunday as the No. 3 seed. As the third seed, the Cougars (24-4) will take on No. 6 seed Barton (23-5) on May 2 in Columbus, Ohio, as one of the two play-in matches in the six-team tournament. Barton received an automatic bid by winning the Conference of the Carolinas championship.

Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) champion Ohio State (30-2) serves as host for this year's tournament, with the Buckeyes receiving the No. 1 seed a year after winning the championship. MPSF champion Long Beach State (27-3) grabbed the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of BYU versus Barton on May 4 at 4 p.m. MDT. The other play-in game will feature No. 4 seed Hawaii (26-5) versus No. 5 seed Penn State (21-10), with the winner of that match advancing to take on Ohio State.

All matches will be streamed live on ncaa.com with ESPN2 slated to broadcast the championship match live on May 6 at 5 p.m. MDT.

This will mark the fourth time BYU has received a bid to the NCAA Tournament over the last five seasons. In both the 2013 and 2016 seasons, the Cougars reached the championship match but were swept in both matches by UC Irvine and Ohio State, respectively.

This year, the Cougars reach the tournament on a bit of a down note after being swept by Hawaii in the semifinal round of the MPSF tournament after compiling another impressive regular-season resume.

Leading BYU into the NCAA Tournament will be All-American senior Jake Langlois, who has proved the team's most consistent pin-hitter throughout the year. Langlois will be complemented by standouts such as fellow All-Americans Ben Patch and Brenden Sander at the net. Patch missed much of the season with a groin injury, yet played all three sets during the loss to Hawaii.

Ticket information

All session prices — (includes both semifinals Thursday and championship Saturday)

General admission adult — $25

$25 General admission student/youth — $15

$15 General admission group (minimum 10 people) — $8

To purchase tickets, visit the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office, the Ticketmaster site , or call 1-800-745-3000. The on-campus ticket office is open Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. MDT.

Doors will open one hour prior to the first match each day. Parking in St. John Arena lots will be free for every match.

For more information, visit the tournament central page.