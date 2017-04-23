The University of Utah men's lacrosse team finished the 2017 regular season with a 14-8 loss to rival BYU on Saturday in Provo.

"There are good and bad parts in everything in life and the bad part is that we got our butts kicked," said Utah head coach Brian Holman. "The good part is that we get to play them again in a week. I think if we tighten up a few things we'll be okay."

BYU scored the first two goals of the game, but the Utes answered right back when defenseman Kendall Jackson scooped up a loose ball, found LSM Seth Neeleman on the breakaway who then initiated a fast-break. Neeleman dished to midfielder Cam Redmond who found attackman Aaron Fjeldsted. Fjeldsted buried it in the back of the net for the Utes first goal of the game. Three minutes later, Fjeldsted found fellow attackman Josh Stout who scored to tie the game at 2-2, which was how the quarter would end.

BYU opened the scoring in the second quarter on a man-up opportunity. BYU added another goal before Fjeldsted scored on a wrap around from X to make the score 4-3 in favor of the Cougars. BYU scored two more before the half ended, making the score 6-3 at the break. Utah was held scoreless in the third quarter, and the Cougars tacked on two more goals.

BYU scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to make the score 10-3, but Utah midfielder Deen Anderson answered right back after scooping up the faceoff and taking it the distance for the goal. BYU scored next, but Utah once again answered on the ensuing faceoff when midfielder Joey Mecham won the faceoff and pushed the tempo, finding the back of the net to make the score 11-5. BYU scored three minutes later to extend its lead to 7, but Utah went on a three-goal run to make the score 12-8 with 4:36 remaining in the game. Stout, midfielder CJ Andersen and Mecham tallied goals in the run. The momentum had swung in the Utes direction, but Utah was unable to capitalize. The Cougars notched two more goals late in the quarter to secure the victory.

The Utes were led by Fjeldsted who had two goals and one assist. Stout and Mecham finished with two goals each. Goalie Quinton Swinney had 15 saves, including a clutch save as time expired in the first half.

The Utes will face the Cougars next Friday at 4 p.m. MT, in the semifinals of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference playoffs. The game will be at Kittridge Field on the University of Colorado campus. The winner will face Colorado or Colorado State in the RMLC Championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.