Josh Lapiana pitched a complete game to lift the Utah baseball team to a 4-2 win over seventh-ranked Arizona on Saturday evening, giving the Utes the series sweep of the Wildcats. It is the second-straight season that Utah has swept the series against Arizona.

Utah (17-17, 8-10 Pac-12) scored all four of its runs in the first two innings. Arizona rallied in the ninth with a two-out RBI double to bring the tying run to the plate, but Lapiana got a pop-up to end it.

Lapiana raises his record to 3-4 on the year with the win. He struck out six and allowed two runs on six hits with two walks.

Hunter Simmons led Utah at the plate with a 3-for-4, two-RBI performance. DaShawn Keirsey, Jr., and Oliver Dunn each had two hits for the Utes.

Utah quickly jumped on Arizona starter Rio Gomez for three runs in the first inning. Keirsey led off the game with a single, and Dunn walked with Dallas Carroll doubling in the first run of the game. Simmons followed with a two-RBI single to put the Utes up 3-0.

The Utes added a fourth run in the second inning, with Keirsey drawing a two-out walk, and after a stolen base, Dunn conquered a long at-bat with an RBI single.

Arizona got on the board in the sixth inning. A pair of singles led to a run on a sacrifice fly, cutting the Utah lead to 4-1.

Lapiana got out of a jam in the seventh after surrendering a leadoff double. A flyout moved the runner to third before Ellis Kelly made the play of the night with a leaping grab on a line drive for the second out of the inning. Lapiana got out No. 3 with a pop-up.

Utah stranded two runners on base in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Arizona used a one-out walk to make a late rally in the ninth inning. A two-out double brought the tying run to the plate, but Lapiana’s first pitch to the next batter ended in a pop-up.

Utah is at Utah Valley on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m. The Utes are home for the next three weekends, beginning with Washington State on Thursday, April 27.