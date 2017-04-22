Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon (27) lays on the grass after having a drive ended by Atlanta United defense in the second half of the match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Atlanta won the match, 3-1.

SANDY — Ahead of Saturday’s match against Atlanta, Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke offered a insightful comment about what he hoped didn’t happen.

“If we allow their press to slow our build-out, it’s going to crush us,” said Petke.

Unfortunately for Petke, that’s exactly what happened. Atlanta played high pressure whenever RSL tried to play out of the back, which created periodic havoc and numerous giveaways. Atlanta pounced on two of those miscues, and that proved to be the difference as the expansion side earned a comfortable 3-1 victory at Rio Tinto Stadium.

“The two goals they actually scored, they’re on us,” said Luke Mulholland. “We have the ball and we don’t clear our lines properly. As soon as you’re 2-nil down in the 46th minute, you have a huge uphill battle to face. We (dug) our own grave tonight.”

The first goal started with a poor ball from Nick Rimando just 10 minutes into the match, and the second was courtesy of a Chris Wingert giveaway just outside his own box less than a minute into the second half.

Petke was frustrated by the result, but wasn’t too discouraged in just his third game as head coach.

“It doesn’t matter if we won or lost, it’s a building process. This does nothing to put a kink in what we’re trying to do. The same as if we won 3-1 tonight, it wouldn't have changed anything of how we’re proceeding going forward,” Petke said.

The usually sure-footed Rimando wasn’t his customary self on Saturday.

RSL’s backline has always been comfortable playing back to Rimando to alleviate pressure, and he’s almost always spot-on with his decisions. A rare poor touch proved costly though against Atlanta after Wingert played the ball back to Rimando in the 10th minute.

His clearance rolled 40 yards straight up the field, with Atlanta transitioning quickly against RSL’s scrambling backline.

Rimando made up for his mistake twice with point-blank saves against Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba, but his second save bounced straight back to Villalba, whose one-timed finish Rimando couldn’t get to.

RSL never really threatened for an equalizer in the first half.

“We started the game sloppy, not wanting the ball, at 50 percent almost, and you can’t afford to do that, especially against a team like Atlanta, they’re a good team, especially on the counterattack,” said Albert Rusnak.

Less than a minute into the second half, disaster struck for RSL when Rimando played a short pass out of the back to Wingert. His poor touch under pressure from Kenwyne Jones resulted in a 1v1 chance for Yamil Asad against Rimando. Asad easily won, stretching the lead to 2-0.

Rimando was forced to leave the match shortly after with a right hamstring injury.

RSL’s attack came to life in the final 20 minutes, and a moment of brilliance from Demar Phillips was a big reason why. He made a great dribbling run through multiple defenders up the left sideline, with Albert Rusnak eventually capping the build-up with a long-range shot just inside the left post.

“For the first 45 minutes we were reluctant to play forward. Our off ball movement was really not there, our ability to make a play individually, maybe be a little creative, a little daring was not there at all,” said Petke. “And then all of a sudden someone like Demar dribbles around four or five guys from our defense half, and it’s like, ‘where was that.’”

Down 2-1, Petke inserted Sebastian Saucedo for Wingert as he elected to play three at the back those final 20 minutes. RSL generated a couple of half-chances during the final stretch, but Atlanta eventually finished off the victory on a breakaway goal from Brandon Vazquez in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake falls to 2-4-2 with the loss, and the schedule doesn’t lighten up much either in the next two weeks with games against Kansas City and FC Dallas.