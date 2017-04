Sunday, April 23, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana St. at Dallas Baptist, ESPNU, noon

Giants at Rockies, ROOT, 1 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., Pac-12, 1 p.m.

Nationals at Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.

CYCLING

Liege-Bastogne-Liege, NBCSP, 11:30 p.m.

GOLF

Valero Texas Open, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

United Leasing & Finance Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, GOLF, 3 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: Bronze-medal game, NHLTV, 7:30 a.m.

IIHF U-18: Gold-medal game, NHLTV, 11:30 a.m.

Senators at Bruins, NBC, 1 p.m.

Capitals at Maple Leafs, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Colorado at Cal, Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Food City 500, FOX, noon

Grand Prix of Alabama, NBCSP, 1:30 p.m.

AMA Supercross: Salt Lake City, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 p.m. (tape)

NBA

Cavaliers at Pacers, ABC, 11 a.m.

Rockets at Thunder, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Celtics at Bulls, TNT, 4:30 p.m.

D-League Finals: Game 1, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Clippers at Jazz, TNT/ROOT, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Burnley vs. Manchester United, NBCSP, 7 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City, Fox Sports 1, 8 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSP, 9:30 a.m.

New York City vs. Orlando City, Fox Sports 1, 11:30 a.m.

Galaxy vs. Sounders, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Rapids, ALT, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Florida St. at Louisville, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Utah at Arizona St., Pac-12 Mountain, noon

Oregon at Arizona, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Cal at UCLA, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

TRACK

Washington St. at Washington, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Bees at Grizzlies, AM-1280, 2 p.m.

Nationals at Mets, AM-700, 6 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Thunder, AM-700, 1:30 p.m.

Clippers at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 24, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Cubs at Pirates, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nationals at Rockies, ROOT, 6:30 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

NBA

Bucks at Raptors, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Wizards at Hawks, TNT, 6 p.m.

Warriors at Trail Blazers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Florida St. at Louisville, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Grizzlies, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Warriors at Trail Blazers, AM-700, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

LSU at Tulane, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Nationals at Rockies, ROOT, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

BOXING

Barrios vs. Lara, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Playoffs, NBATV, 5 p.m.

D-League Finals: Game 2, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Playoffs, TNT, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Jazz at Clippers, ROOT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Playoffs, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Chelsea vs. Southampton, NBCSP, 12:45 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Bees at Grizzlies, FM-97.5, noon

NBA

Jazz at Clippers, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 8 p.m.

North Carolina St. at East Carolina, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Yankees at Red Sox, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nationals at Rockies, ROOT, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

China Open, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Playoffs, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Playoffs, TNT, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Playoffs, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

Playoffs, USA, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, ESPN2, 12:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, NBCSP, 12:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Utah Valley at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.

Nationals at Rockies, ROOT, 1 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

CURLING

World Mixed Doubles Championship, NBCSP, 10 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Texas Shootout, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

China Open, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Playoffs, TNT, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

D-League Finals: Game 3, ESPNU, 6 p.m. (if necessary)

NFL

2017 draft: Round 1, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NHL

Playoffs, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Manchester City vs. Manchester United, NBCSP, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: Pac-12 tournament, Pac-12, 10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

San Francisco at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

NFL

2017 draft: Round 1, AM-700, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Rockies at Diamondbacks, ROOT, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

CURLING

World Mixed Doubles Championship, NBCSP, 9 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Texas Shootout, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

The Bewitch Stakes, ALT, 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Cincinnati at Denver, ALT, noon

Patriot League semifinals, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

ACC semifinals, ESPNU, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

NLL: Rush at Mammoth, ALT, 7:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Toyota Owners 400 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.

Four-Wide Nationals qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

NBA

Playoffs, ESPNEWS, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Playoffs, ESPN, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2017 draft: Rounds 2-3, ESPN, 5 p.m. (NFL, 5 p.m.; ESPN2, 6 p.m.)

NHL

Playoffs, USA, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Washington at Cal, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

TRACK

Penn Relays, NBCSP, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: Pac-12 tournament, Pac-12, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

San Francisco at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

Chihuahuas at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

2017 draft: Rounds 2-3, AM-700, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Bucknell at Navy, CBSSN, 9 a.m., noon

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 8 p.m.

Cubs at Red Sox, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Angels at Rangers, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Rockies at Diamondbacks, ROOT, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Fullerton, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

BOXING

Zambrano vs. Marrero, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

CURLING

World Mixed Doubles Championship, NBCSP, 11 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Oregon spring game, Pac-12, noon

UCLA spring game, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

AFL: Brigade at Soul, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

GOLF

China Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

LPGA Texas Shootout, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

Denver at Marquette, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

ToyotaCare 250, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 8 a.m.)

AMA Supercross, FOX, 3 p.m.

Russian Grand Prix qualifying, NBCSP, 4 p.m.

Phoenix Grand Prix, NBCSP, 7:30 p.m. (Qualifying, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.)

NBA

Playoffs, TNT, 6 p.m.

NFL

2017 draft: Rounds 4-7, ESPN/NFL, 10 a.m.

NHL

Playoffs, NBC, 1 p.m., 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Teams TBA, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

West Brom vs. Leicester City, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, FOX, 10:30 a.m.

NWSL: Thorns vs. Red Stars, LIFE, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, KMYU, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Longwood at Radford, ESPNU, noon

San Diego at BYU, BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at New Mexico St., ALT, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Women: Pac-12 championship, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Men: Pac-12 championship, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

TRACK

Penn Relays, NBCSP, 10:30 a.m.

Drake Relays, NBCSP, 1 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

San Francisco at BYU, AM-960, 1 p.m.

Cubs at Red Sox, AM-700, 2 p.m.

Chihuahuas at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, AM-700/AM-1600, 6:30 p.m.

EARLY SUNDAY TELEVISION

GOLF

China Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.