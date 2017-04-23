Looking for three wins in as many matches, Real Salt Lake took to the pitch against one of the newest expansion teams in the MLS, Atlanta United FC. Atlanta started off fast with a 10th-minute goal by Héctor Villalba. However, the possession increased for the Crimson and Cobalt, as they looked for the equalizer in the second half. But Atlanta scored quick in the second half, putting RSL in an early 2-0 deficit. RSL finally got on the scoreboard in the 69th minute with a Rusnák goal, but the match was all but over when Atlanta scored in stoppage time to win 3-1 against the home team.

Nick Rimando (4) — In the 10th minute, Rimando had a scuffed clearance, which led to an Atlanta attack. Rimando had back-to-back saves as Atlanta looked to cash in on the mishap, but the third attempt by the visitors was a goal. Overall, Rimando had some questionable clearances and passes, which hurt Real, and he had to exit the match with an injury.

Chris Schuler (5) — Atlanta's attack looked lethal after 15 minutes of play, but the defensive back, including Schuler, helped stabilize the backfield in the first half. Schuler matched Atlanta's intensity all match long.

Chris Wingert (4.5) — In the 46th minute, Wingert disposed of the ball, which created an easy goal for Atlanta. This resulted in a 2-0 advantage for the away team. Things looked to go from bad to worse as Wingert was on the losing end of a challenge that resulted in head-to-head contact. He later was subbed out.

Demar Phillips (5) — Phillips reacted late to Rimando's miscue, which resulted in an Atlanta goal. Some might not blame Phillips, but his lack of hustle getting back gave Villalba his goal. However, his push in the 69th minute led to an RSL goal as he nutmeged his way up the field.

Danilo Acosta (5) — Acosta had a scary challenge in the 45th minute, which could have resulted in a penalty kick. The match got chippy, but Acosta kept his head.

Kyle Beckerman (4.5) — Not only could Beckerman and the midfield not keep up possession in the first half, but he got a yellow card in the 20th minute because of a handball. The captain has seemed to have a rough go of late.

Albert Rusnák (6.5)— Early on in the match, Rusnák really enjoyed sending balls toward Brooks Lennon. He was a part of the attacking force after Real started a goal down. His first touch was on point all match. Rusnák was so on point that in the 69th minute, he ripped one to give RSL its first goal.

Luke Mulholland (5.5) — Mulholland had some heavy touches in this match, leading to some give-aways for the away team. Atlanta continued in the second half to out-possess Real, and Mulholland's play didn't help until the 69th minute, when he assisted Rusnák for a goal.

Yura Movsisyan (5) — The defense really boxed-in RSL's leading goal scorer, making it hard on the forward. Movsisyan did not have many good looks in the match.

Joao Plata (4) — After sitting out last week's match against Colorado, Plata looked rusty. In the 41st minute, he wasted an opportunity off a free kick, sailing his ball nowhere near the goal, and in the 76th minute, he skied another attempt.

Brooks Lennon (5.5) — Lennon had some crosses into the box, giving RSL some early offensive looks. When it came to 1-on-1 chances, Lennon was not afraid to put pressure on the defensive side of Atlanta.

Substitutes:

Matt Van Oekel (4.5) — The goalkeeper came into the match into the 58th minute to relieve the injured Rimando. He allowed a goal in waning minutes of added time.

Luis Silva (N/A) — Silva was the last substitution in the 85th minute, looking to tie the match. It was a little too late for RSL.

Sebastian Saucedo (5.5) — In the 71st minute, Saucedo substituted in for Wingert, bringing more attack for the home team. The 80th minute was almost the equalizer for Saucedo as he curved one over the top right corner of the goal.

Shane Reinhard is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden, Utah. Email: sreinhard@stjosephutah.com. Follow on Twitter @hoopsters12.