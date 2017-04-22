With a 4-0 defeat Saturday night at the Maverik Center, the Utah Grizzlies were eliminated from the 2017 ECHL Cup Playoffs and saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Allen Americans. Coming into the week with the series tied 1-1, the Grizzlies lost three straight at home to the league’s defending champions to watch their season come to an end.

“We had a real hard time scoring these last games,” said Grizzlies head coach Tim Branham of his opponent. “They’ve got some guys that can put the puck in the net when given the slightest chance. Kudos to them, they’re a good team.”

The Allen Americans found the back of the net twice in the opening period. The first came in the form of a rebound that bounced out to an opportunistic Travis Brown. The second was another rebound that beat Grizzlies goalie Kevin Boyle off the stick blade of Joel Chouinard with just 3.6 seconds remaining.

Although they had three power play opportunities in the second period, the Grizzlies were unable to convert on any of them and for the first time in what ultimately ended up being a five-game series, the Grizzlies went into the third period Saturday night without the lead, trailing 2-0.

The Allen Americans tacked two more goals in the final frame, beginning when forward Wade MacLeod eked his way into the zone and set off a quick shot that hit Boyle and trickled into the net. Chouinard put the biscuit in the basket for the second time with a little more than seven minutes remaining. In the series, the Grizzlies were outscored 13-0 in the third period.

The Allen Americans’ Riley Gill was sensational in the net, stopping all 29 of the Grizzlies' shot attempts. For the series, Gill stopped 115 of the 124 shots he faced for a save percentage of 0.927.

“He’s a good goaltender,” said Branham. “He definitely got better as the series went on, that’s for sure. There’s a reason why they’ve won so many championships. He’s lights out in the net.”

The Grizzlies, who finished the regular season with a record of 36-29-5-2, couldn’t defend their home ice at all against the Allen Americans, who went 6-0 at the Maverik Center this season, including three straight in the postseason to eliminate the Grizzlies.

The reason, according to Branham, was simple.

“They scored more goals than us.”

It was an achievement in itself for the Grizzlies to even make the playoffs after starting the season 9-16-2-1. However, from Dec. 21 on, the Grizzlies turned it on, going 27-13-4-1 to finish the regular season and qualify for the postseason.

For Branham though, just making the playoffs isn’t enough for Utah.

“The goal every year is to make the playoffs,” said Branham. “For this organization, that’s not good enough just to make the playoffs, so we’re never satisfied.

“I thought the effort was there, just not the result,” added Branham. “This team has battled hard all year.”