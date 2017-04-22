The Utah Valley University softball team found itself on the wrong end of a 10-0 decision to Grand Canyon University in the series finale at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix on Saturday night.

GCU's (34-12, 9-3 WAC) Taylor Nowlin pitched a complete game two-hit shutout en route to leading the Antelopes to the 10-0 victory. Nowlin (19-7), who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, struck out eight and walked three on the way to helping GCU record the series sweep over the Wolverines (12-20, 4-8 WAC).

With Grand Canyon holding to a 10-0 lead entering the fifth inning, the Wolverine offense managed to break up Nowlin's no-hit bid with a pair of singles in the frame. Freshmen Basia Query and Taylor Miller both singled to put runners on first and second with just one away. UVU then made things interesting when Kirsten Andersen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nowlin managed to escape the jam and preserve the shutout, however, by striking out the next two Wolverines she faced to end the ballgame via the run rule.

GCU scored five runs in the second, four runs in the third and one more in the fourth to take the 10-0 advantage. Kendsey Hill delivered the big hit for the Lopes in both the second and third innings, with a three-run home run second and a two-run single in the third, while Shae Smith drove in the final run of the game in the fourth with an RBI single through the left side.

Hill led the Lopes at the plate in the ballgame by going a perfect 3-for-3 with five RBIs and runs scored, while her teammate Smith too finished 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Query and Miller led UVU by going 1-for-2 and 1-for-1, respectively.

The Wolverines now return to Utah County for a pair of midweek non-conference contests against in-state foes next week. UVU will first host Utah State at Wolverine Softball Field on Tuesday, April 25, at 2 p.m., before heading to Provo on Wednesday, April 26, for a 6 p.m. contest against the 21st-ranked BYU Cougars. Following the midweek games, UVU will return to WAC play when UMKC comes to town for a three-game conference series next weekend, April 28-29.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.