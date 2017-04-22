Utah State senior golfer Tanner Jenson is currently tied for 11th place at 2-under 142 after carding a 1-over-par 73 during the second round of the 2017 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship held Saturday at the par 72, 7,194-yard Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Resort.

Utah State is currently in 10th place in the 11-team field with a 13-over 589 (293-296). Colorado State holds the team lead at 13-under 563 (283-280), while Boise State’s Brian Humphreys is on top of the leaderboard at 9-under 135 (67-68).

Jenson, who is tied for 11th place, began the tournament by firing a 3-under 69 on Friday for his fifth round in the 60s this season and the 12th of his career, not to mention his ninth round under par this season and the 23rd of his career.

Also competing for Utah State is junior Braxton Miller, who is tied for 21st place at even-par 144 (73-71), while senior Eli Rogers (78-75) and freshman Hayden Eckert (76-77) are tied for 49th at 9-over 153 and freshman Chase Lansford is tied for 51st at 10-over 154 (75-79). For Miller, his second round score of 1-under 71 is his sixth round under par this year and the 17th of his career.

The 54-hole tournament concludes on Sunday with the second round beginning at 7 a.m. PT. On Sunday, USU golfers will be grouped with players from San José State.

Live scoring is available throughout the 2017 Mountain West Championship on Golfstat, and daily results will be posted on Utah State's athletics website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.