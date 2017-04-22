FILE— Homeowners in Sandy were able to evacuate from their burning home after neighbors warned them of a fire.

SANDY — Homeowners in Sandy were able to evacuate from their burning home after neighbors warned them of a fire.

Sandy Fire Battalion Chief Chris Dawson said the homeowners were on the back patio of their home, 8998 Meadow Lark Circle, while a fire from the fireplace spread up the chimney chase and began to burn the roof.

"About the same time that the homeowners smelled smoke, the neighbors came home and actually let them know that their house was on fire," Dawson said.

Dawson said the homeowners and their pets were all able to safely evacuate.

Dawson said that fire crews had to pull down part of the wall to get inside the spot where the fire was burning through the chimney.

"Fortunately we were able to keep that fire confined to that one wall of the house, and everything else was completely salvaged," Dawson said.

Dawson said the fire is still under investigation, but he said that there may have been a construction problem that allowed the fire to burn through the chimney.

Dawson said the homeowners acted appropriately but that the fire was a "freak occurrence."

Dawson said the fire looks to have caused between $125,000 and $150,000 in damages.

The homeowners will have to stay out of the house for some time, as the home has both fire and water damage and an open wall.