The Dixie State softball team split a Pacific West Conference doubleheader, 3-1 and 7-5, at No. 13 California Baptist on Saturday at John C. Funk Stadium in Riverside, California.

The Trailblazers (37-12, 22-8 PacWest) clinched the series win with the 3-1 victory in game one but had to watch as the Lancers celebrated clinching the 2017 PacWest Championship with the game two victory.

Game one

Dixie State jumped to an early lead, scoring three runs on four hits to build a 3-0 advantage in the top of the first inning. Janessa Bassett opened the inning with a single through the left side. She then stole second and advanced to third on a Dani Bartholf sacrifice bunt. Shelby Yung then scored Bassett with a sacrifice fly to right field in foul territory. Mallory Paulson then drew a walk, followed by an Arista Honey single to set up a Jessica Gonzalez two-RBI single to stake DSU to a 3-0 lead.

Brooklyn Beardshear then went to work in the pitcher’s circle, retiring 12 of the first 15 CBU batters, helping DSU maintain the 3-0 lead into the fifth inning.

The Trailblazers saw a golden opportunity to add insurance runs in the fifth and sixth, putting runners in scoring position in both frames, but each time CBU tightened defensively to get out of the jam.

California Baptist threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a run to cut the lead to 3-1 with the bases still loaded. But the DSU defense answered the call, getting a force out at home, followed by a ground out to shortstop to clinch the win.

Beardshear (15-6) picked up her second-consecutive complete-game victory over the Lancers, allowing eight hits with three strikeouts. Bassett led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4, while Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Game two

Like the first three games of the series, Dixie State scored first in game two on Saturday. Paulson hammered the 1-1 pitch for a leadoff home run in the top of the second inning to give DSU an early 1-0 lead.

The lead held up until the fourth inning, when California Baptist took advantage of three walks in the frame, tying the game at 1-1 with the bases still loaded after the third-consecutive base on balls. And unlike the seventh inning of game one, the Lancers did not squander the opportunity to take the lead. CBU freshman Caitlyn Lloyd blasted the 3-1 pitch of the ensuing at-bat over the wall in left-center field for a grand slam to give the Lancers their first lead of the series at 5-1. After a quick fifth inning, CBU tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning to push the lead to 7-1.

The Trailblazers made one final attempt to extend the game in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs on four hits to cut the CBU lead to 7-5 with the bases loaded. But the rally fell short, as the game ended on the ensuing at-bat with a drive to right field that ended up in the glove of the Lancer right fielder.

Paulson logged the only multi-hit performance in game two, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while six other Trailblazers finished with one hit. Barkwell and Alexandria Melendez split time in the pitcher’s circle, as Melendez (9-5) took the loss after entering in the fourth inning.

Dixie State returns to Karl Brooks Field to host Academy of Art in a doubleheader on Saturday at noon. The doubleheader marks the regular season finale for DSU and will serve as the team’s Senior Day, as five seniors will participate in their final games at Karl Brooks Field.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.