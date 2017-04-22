It wasn't me, it was us. We just stayed the course.

SALT LAKE CITY — As professional athletes go, Chris Paul is one of the little guys.

He stands just 6-foot-1, weighs 175 pounds and, if you saw him walking down the street, you might never imagine that he's been one of the NBA's premier point guards for the last decade.

Indeed, he's the Los Angeles Clippers' version of legendary Utah Jazz guard John Stockton, proving once again that big — and great — things often come in small packages.

And though he may be somewhat small in stature, at least NBA-wise, Paul's heart, desire, leadership ability and will to win are absolutely huge — much like Stockton's was — and he showed it in Friday's Western Conference first-round playoff game against the Jazz.

Paul scored 24 second-half points on his way to a season-high 34, and he had nine of them in a critical 15-0 fourth-quarter run that turned the Clippers' 96-88 deficit into a seven-point lead, 103-96, with 2:09 remaining.

Utah couldn't quite play catch-up after that, suffering an eventual 111-106 setback that gave L.A. — which played the entire second half without injured power forward Blake Griffin — a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

The two teams tangle in Game 4 tonight at 7 p.m. in Vivint Arena.

Paul wound up scoring 15 points in Game 3's final four minutes and, for good measure, finished the night with 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in a masterful all-around performance.

But he wasn't about to claim all the credit for his team's victory.

"It wasn't me, it was us," he said. "We just stayed the course. At halftime, I saw B.G. (Griffin) back there and was trying to check on him. He just told us go out there and play better, and that's what we tried to do.

"I don't remember the score at the end of the first quarter, but I looked up there (at the scoreboard) and (Gordon) Hayward had 20-something at the end of the first, and I think we was only down six or eight or 10, and I just told the fellas 'Stay the course, stay the course,' and that's what we tried to do.

"I didn't know until just now we went on a 15-0 run," Paul told the media after the game. "I didn't know that. Me, I'm just always looking at the scoreboard, trying to manage the game, and I was trying to pick my spots. That's a good (Utah) team over there, they stick to their principles. And we just tried … to keep getting creative and figure out a way to make plays."

Los Angeles big man DeAndre Jordan, again capitalizing on the absence of injured Jazz center Rudy Gobert, had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the series.

Griffin scored 11 first-half points before leaving with an injury to the big toe on his right foot, and the Clippers found out Saturday that their star power forward will be lost for the rest of postseason play.

Paul, who is averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds a game through the first three games of this year's playoffs, was asked what adjustments his team must make without Griffin in their lineup.

"One of the biggest adjustments is we obviously won’t be able to play through the post so much," he said. "Blake is such a dynamic player in that we go to him in the post and we cut and move off of him. With the ball screen a lot of times, he’s our other assist guy, a guy that we play off of and stuff and just his leadership.

"It’s just a different feeling when he’s on the court. … But, if other guys have to step up, we know what to do.

"Being with what our team has been through, we've been through tons of injuries, whether it was myself, whether it was Blake, and we've always shown the ability to step up, next guy steps up," Paul said. "… I always say unfortunately we've been in those situations before, but guys just stay ready. That's our motto — stay ready."

Indeed, with each team's loss of its best big man — Gobert for Utah, Griffin for Los Angeles — the series might become more of a fair fight.

But thanks to Paul, the Clippers came from behind to win Friday night, and they have their sights set on winning Game 4 tonight and going home with a commanding 3-1 series lead.

"Obviously we wanted to come in here and get Game 3. We talked about it in the locker room," Paul said. "Game 4 is just as important. It’s a big game for us, to have the ability to go back to L.A. up 3-1.

"We've got to look at film (Saturday), see what we did well and what we didn’t do so well, but Game 4 is going to be a big game. I’m sure the crowd is going to be crazy again. We gotta come in and win that one, too.”

