Seniors Savannah Ware-Avina and Natella Nabieva led BYU women’s tennis to a 4-2 victory against San Francisco on Friday at the Olympic Club.

“I was really happy with the way we bounced back today and we really set the tone with a strong doubles performance,” BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. “Singles was a battle, but we dug in and our seniors were able to clinch it for us.”

With the win, BYU (8-12, 3-5 West Coast Conference) remains in contention for a spot in the WCC Tournament. The Cougars currently hold the sixth-place spot with the top-six teams being selected to compete.

In doubles competition, the Cougars started off strong with wins at first and second doubles over the Dons (5-16, 2-7 WCC). Seniors Nabieva and Ware-Avina were first off the court, defeating USF’s Genevieve McCloskey and Emily Maxfield, 6-1, on court one. Freshman Kate Cusick and Taylah Beckman clinched the doubles point for BYU with a 6-1 win over San Francisco’s Shanna Dos Santos and Anna Sokiran.

BYU continued the momentum in singles, with freshman Samantha Smith extending the lead to 2-0 after defeating Dos Santos, 6-1, 6-1, on court four. The Dons responded with wins at the No. 6 and No. 3 slots to even the score at 2-2. Nabieva helped the Cougars retake the lead with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 comeback victory on court two over Sorikan. Following suit, fellow senior Ware-Avina clinched the match for BYU after defeating McCloskey, 6-4, 6-4, at the first singles matchup.

BYU plays next in a rescheduled match against Saint Mary’s on Monday at 10:30 a.m. PST. Information regarding live stats will be posted to the BYU schedule page.