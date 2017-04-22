Safety Kai Nacua just finished a career at BYU that could prime him for a place in the NFL.

On Saturday, the Cougars received a commitment for their 2018 recruiting class from a defensive back who hails from the same high school in Henderson, Nevada as Nacua, as Allan Mwata announced via Twitter his pledge to the program.

Blessed and Proud to announce that I am committed to Brigham Young University ! #TheY 🔵 @byulamb @jernarogilford — ALLAN MWATA (@MWATAERA) April 23, 2017

Mwata told the Deseret News he committed during BYU's Fanfest event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“It’s a good program educationally," Mwata said. "If you’re going there for an education, you’re going to get a lot out of it. Their football program is on the rise as well. They have a great head coach and I like the coaching staff a lot. They showed a lot of love. It’s a very tight program that I noticed, and it just stuck out to me.”

Standing six feet and weighing about 170 pounds, Mwata plays safety at Liberty High School but said the Cougars recruited him as a cornerback, which is the position he prefers to play.

"It’s more man on," he said. "It’s more of an individual spot where you gotta handle your part. You’re on an island and I like that. It’s just man-on-man. You get to get your hands on receivers. It’s a fun position to play.”

Mwata said he was also seriously considering Florida Atlantic.

He becomes the ninth player to commit to BYU as part of its 2018 class.