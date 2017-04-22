SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Lehi man was killed late Saturday morning during an organized motorcycle ride.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to the fatal accident on Redwood Road near milepost 26.

Saratoga Springs Police Cpl. Jason Ruch identified the victim as David Mott, 62, who was taking part in the Ride to Light up Eureka, an annual fundraising event.

Ruch said Mott was riding behind a truck that was towing a trailer and did not see an SUV driving ahead of the truck.

Ruch said Mott attempted to pass the truck on the left side as it began slowing down. The rider did not see the SUV as it began turning left and struck the vehicle on the side, impacting just between the driver's door and the passenger door.

Ruch said life-saving efforts were attempted on the scene, but Mott died of his injuries.

According to Ruch, the driver of the SUV was cooperative with efforts to investigate the accident.

"He was pretty shaken up from the incident," Ruch said of the SUV driver, but said that the driver was allowed to leave after helping police reconstruct the accident.