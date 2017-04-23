People congregate near The Road Home and the St. Vincent de Paul dining hall on Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

When it comes to helping the homeless in the Rio Grande district, the buck stops with Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

Salt Lake County's Collective Impact Committee is charged with making some big-picture decisions in helping the homeless, but Salt Lake City's mayor must take responsibility for what happens in the Rio Grande district.

This week, when asked by the joint boards of the Deseret News and KSL where the buck should stop in helping the homeless in Salt Lake City, the mayor replied, “With all of us — the state, the county, the city elected officials. We’re all doing our part.”

Harry Truman is cringing.

The correct answer, of course, is: I'm the mayor, the buck stops with me, and I will work tirelessly to help these people and to clean up the Rio Grande neighborhood.

Yet, more important than words are actions.

And the inaction from the mayor's office in reforming the Rio Grande district has created a dangerous brew of drugs, crime and homelessness in Utah's capital city.

Salt Lake City needs leadership.

While the mayor has done much to build a plan that aims to help the homeless three to four years down the road, she seems less interested in solving immediate needs.

The mayor should begin to aggressively implement strategies for solving the problem before seasonal trends result in even greater spikes of drugs and crime in the area. While a surprise effort last year to try to stop crime in the Rio Grande district, called "operation diversion," was dubbed a success by law enforcement, some local residents and business owners don't understand why more isn't being done today.

Part of the mayor's plan should also include helping change the culture around the Rio Grande's Road Home homeless shelter. Currently, reports are that the Road Home management allows the homeless to shoot up heroin inside its doors. The management style may also incentivize people to camp in the area because in order to secure a bed, one has to stick around in the morning.

The shelter touts that it permits anyone through its doors — that is, of course, unless it's a permanently stationed police officer. While this philosophy is undoubtedly bred out of good intentions, it's also shortsighted. The leadership of the Pioneer Park Coalition, for example, doesn't believe the current management is looking out for the long-term health of these people or the surrounding environs.

The strategy, they claim, is sure to drive up numbers of people admitted each year to the shelter, and therefore may help increase the Road Home's funding, but this kind of management style is unlikely to help the homeless get back on their feet or to help stop criminals and drug dealers from preying on Utah's most vulnerable population.

To be clear, the Road Home and those who serve the homeless provide an essential societal function that is worthy of admiration. Yet some practices may be exacerbating a growing problem in Salt Lake City that now threatens the long-term safety of both the homeless and those who live or do business in the Rio Grande area.

The mayor must take on this problem. Utahns don't expect a panacea, but they do expect leadership.