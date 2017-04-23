FILE— Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, star of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," addresses the audience during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Las Vegas.

It’s been about a couple weeks since I returned to Salt Lake City from the Climate Reality Leadership Corps training in Denver. For three days, Al Gore and his team taught and inspired a room of nearly 1,000 people about the urgency of climate change. We made a pledge to bring that message back to our communities.

Climate change isn’t a far-off possibility. Its effects are felt here now, today, yesterday, tomorrow. Temperatures in the month of February were off the charts. In fact, our state has already warmed two degrees Fahrenheit in the last century. Because of this, we’ve seen and will continue to see reduced snowpack, an increase in the frequency and intensity of wildfires, more effects from thriving pests like the bark beetle and increased air pollution from dust. Utah is changing, and we need bold action by our policymakers to mitigate the worst impacts of a warming world.

Our elected officials in Utah refuse to hear that message. Literally.

The six-week state legislative session just recently wrapped up, and two important climate-change resolutions got little attention.

SJR09, a joint resolution on climate change, crafted by high school and college students, was never heard in front of the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee because the chair, Sen. Margaret Dayton (R), outright refused to have it heard. A second resolution, HJR18, Joint Resolution on Economic and Environmental Stewardship, which addresses the causes and effects of climate change here in the state of Utah, was heard in front of the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee, but failed to move forward.

It is perhaps a sign of how far we are from action on climate change in Utah that we can take some solace from the fact that five legislators — including three Republicans — supported the latter resolution.

The lack of movement on either of these resolutions comes seven years after the passage of a grossly misinformed measure by our elected officials reinforces our ignorant and denial-laced 2010 joint resolution in the Utah Legislature, which is denying climate change. Have we not learned in the past seven years?

Legislators fear the impact on Utah’s economy if we address the climate emergency, yet continued warming of our state will have unimaginable impacts. Waiting to take action and failing to act is a ticking time bomb whose effects, when detonated, will strike statewide. Will we finally take climate change seriously when our rivers and lakes have dried up or shrunk and we don’t have the water necessary for agriculture? How about when we’re suffocating under layers of dust or the cattle ranchers have no place to graze their herds? Will we act on climate when the skiers stop coming to our world-class resorts because our snow is no longer “the greatest on earth?”

On Feb. 25, Mormon leader Dallin Oaks expressed concern about sea level rise and threats to agriculture and world peace due to climate change. A 2015 poll showed that 80 percent of Utahns understand that the planet’s climate is changing. (http://utahpolicy.com/index.php/features/today-at-utah-policy/6088-poll-utahns-becoming-more-convinced-climate-change-is-real-still-split-on-cause) The will of the people and some leaders is there — we know it’s time to act on climate. Unfortunately, however, we lack enough courageous leaders in our state who will take the threat of planetary warming seriously.

The time is now to invest in our future instead of prioritizing clinging to the past antiquated ways of existing. The Utah state legislators can start by taking the first necessary step to tackling any problem: acknowledging there’s a problem — instead of denying it. Passing one of those joint resolutions would have been a powerful initiative, but a resolution only goes so far. Acting on climate isn’t going to be easy; it’s going to require that we transition to clean energy and electric vehicles. It means taking a hard look at our consumption patterns and how we construct buildings.

As an arid state, we’ll also have to address drought, agriculture and wildfires. The challenge ahead of us is great, but Utah is known for our independence and ingenuity. Let’s harness that power to protect our state. Let’s demand that our elected officials be brave enough to admit that climate change is a serious threat to our quality of life and we must act to preserve the best parts of our beloved state.

Laura Schmidt is outreach coordinator for HEAL Utah.