Utah’s 3rd District Congressman Jason Chaffetz dropped a bombshell last Wednesday, announcing he will not seek re-election. We explore the volatile political environment in Utah and the country.

Chaffetz had a promising political career ahead. Why the surprise decision to retire and how does it impact Utah politics?

Pignanelli: "Life is not easy in politics.” — Viktor Orban

Many of us politicos consumed large doses of ibuprofen to soothe muscle aches caused by all the tongue wagging after the Chaffetz announcement. Masterful with the media, well-liked by powerful conservative groups and local GOP delegates —Chaffetz was on a boundless career track.

Conjectures as to why sprouted fast and furiously (i.e. Fox News replaces Bill O'Reilly with the media savvy politician; the Trump family hires him to deflect investigations on the president, etc.). But all agree the private-sector lure must be promising to sidetrack a rising Republican star. Chaffetz’s statement reflects a healthy perspective, and his retirement may occur sooner.

Within nanoseconds of the announcement, politicos reviewed potential candidates to replace Chaffetz. Top on the list include state Sens. Deidre Henderson and Curt Bramble, Speaker Greg Hughes, Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, Majority Whip Francis Gibson, Provo Mayor John Curtis. Sen. Jake Anderegg and Reps. Dan McCay, Keven Stratton, Mike Mckell and Val Peterson are very credible candidates. Former presidential aspirant Evan McMullin, gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Johnson and a flurry of Utah County corporate executives will consider the race.

Webb: Speculation runs wild as people try to find some grand scheme in Chaffetz’ decision. I prefer to take him at his word that he wants to focus on his family. Part of that is making enough money to secure his future.

The reality is that government doesn’t pay very well. That’s no big deal for those who are independently wealthy. But for ambitious, upwardly mobile politicos who desire financial independence, it’s not much. So it’s not surprising that Chaffetz would want to get into the private sector and acquire some wealth.

It’s very difficult for anyone in politics to execute a grand plan to move up the political ladder. Everything depends on timing, the political environment and other players. Dropping out for a couple of years probably isn’t best for a future political career (unless he gets into a high-profile broadcasting career).

It’s a perfectly rational decision for Chaffetz to step down. I say good for him. It’s healthy not to be consumed by politics for one’s entire life.

Approval ratings of most of Utah’s members of Congress seem to be slipping. Those who held town hall meetings have faced angry crowds. Pundits are saying the much-watched special election in Georgia reveals potential problems for incumbents. Should Utah politicians be worried?

Pignanelli: Progressive Democrats frustrated with the 2016 elections found a great outlet for tensions with various protests. But many Republicans are equally concerned about Washington, D.C., which is reflected in the approval rating surveys. So in these unusual times, special elections and angry crowds should not be dismissed. The tea party demonstrations of 2009/2010 actually caused shakeups.

The Georgia “Jungle Primary” is now signaling that traditional red suburban districts may be competitive in 2018 because of Trump and general disgust with politics as usual.

Utah’s congressional delegation enjoys numerical advantages. However, recent events demonstrate wealthy liberals across the country are not shy of throwing money at aggressive Democrats. Furthermore, incumbents perceived to be weak will attract challenges from well-funded fellow Republicans. Remember, Democrats suffered huge losses in 2010 and 2014 because voters viewed them out of touch.

So no official — national or in Utah — can take anything for granted.

Webb: These are volatile times in politics. No politician should take anything for granted. The Trump presidency has energized the Democratic base. Utah Republicans will need to raise money and execute real campaigns instead of assuming easy victory.

However, Republicans will still be highly favored in congressional races and legislative races outside of Salt Lake County. I don’t expect major changes in Utah politics.

Is the Trump world helping or hurting Republican politicians at state and local levels? Do Democrats have new opportunities?

Pignanelli: Trump prevented the traditional post-inaugural honeymoon. This is unhelpful to GOP candidates, but could change by 2018. Democrats are hopeful, but the Georgia primary also demonstrated that voters want more from Democrats than just anti-Trump rhetoric.

Webb: Trump has injected a great deal of uncertainty and unpredictability in politics. Being unpredictable might make sense in business negotiations and even in some foreign policy situations.

But, in general, markets don’t like uncertainty. Businesses don’t like uncertainty. Uncertainty makes citizens feel nervous and insecure.

Trump does appear to be evolving toward normalcy. He seems to be relying more on solid, establishment advisers. If the president and Congress can make some real progress on health care and tax reform, and if the economy stays strong, voters will be reassured enough to prevent big Republican losses in the 2018 midterm elections.