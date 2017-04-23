On April 16, 2017, the day after the traditional tax filing deadline, Congress began reporting that “full tax reform is becoming unattainable by the end of the 2017. …” Four months into the new year, and already leaders in Congress have ruled out one of the most important challenges that we as a country face. Instead, these men and women, who ran with tax reform as a tent pole in their campaigns, are embracing a corporate giveaway they are calling a “candy option,” tax cuts to corporations and repatriation giveaways using deficit spending. At what point during the last congressional election did our representatives tell us that massive deficit spending to give select tax cuts was the reform they promised? That is not the reform that I voted for, and it is not the reform that our country and our economy needs.

Kicking the can down the road and passing off responsibility has become the standard practice for Congress in the last decade. Real reform doesn’t happen, and instead we get commercialized debates about the minimal differences between the ACA and the AHCA. The real world doesn’t wait for Congress. Millions of Americans filed complicated, regressive taxes, emptied savings accounts and decided against investments, all the while waiting for a real solution. Congressional leadership on both sides claim that the code is too complicated and ingrained in our institutions. There is a deliberate effort to mask crony giveaways and deficit-creating loopholes as true reform, and We The People are sick of it.

The economy is adapting. As technology disrupts traditional markets, consumers and workers have changed the way they do business. Companies like Lyft, Uber, Airbnb and Tesla have challenged an economic climate that has become dependent on a bloated and regressive tax system. This new and innovative world allows the average person to generate revenue from assets — eliminating middlemen and allowing for more readily available competition. Government and bureaucratic response has been punitive and panicked, many attempting to outlaw innovation much like 19th century “luddites.”

As the economy adapts, so too must taxes. Income taxes are regressive, penalize work ethic and stifle innovation. Through broad reform, moving away from federal income taxes and shifting toward a consumption tax, we can downsize bloated agencies and more completely represent the current trend in the economy. This sort of reform will swiftly and completely sweep away loopholes that drain the income from working Americans and allow for hope and mobility among those who need it the most.

These policies are written, studied and reviewed by economists and tax professionals. Organizations on both sides of the political spectrum have worked out the details, proposed the wording and have all but taken Congress by the hand and walked them through the process. The idea that the 535 people we have sent to Congress cannot work a solution in eight months is frustrating, to say the least.

As constituents, we must demand more from our elected officials to better the lives of the people they represent and allow for more freedom and personal responsibility. Flat taxes, consumption taxes and complete reforms have been batted around for decades. Seventy-four members of the House of Representatives support this reform, and all we hear from Congress is “candy plans” and giveaways that do nothing to keep the burden off the people.

President James A. Garfield once said, "There is no horizontal stratification of society in this country like the rocks in the earth that hold one class down below forevermore, and let another come to the surface to stay there forever. Our Stratification is like the ocean, where every individual drop is free to move, and where from the sternest depths of the mighty deep any drop may come up to glitter on the highest wave that rolls." This was before modern income tax, which has only served to keep the poor poor and the middle class overburdened.

Damian Kidd is a Republican candidate for Congress in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District. He is an attorney at the law office of Driggs, Bills & Day and serves as a voluntary truancy court judge for Provo School District.