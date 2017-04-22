Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, center, and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, left, and center Boris Diaw (33) look for a rebound during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

The game plan will obviously be a little different, but we still need to come prepared to play. It could cause the Clippers to be a dangerous team without him.

SALT LAKE CITY — With news that one of the Los Angeles Clippers’ top two stars, Blake Griffin, is out of action for Sunday night’s playoff Game 4 against the Utah Jazz because of an injury, it would seem that the two teams are somewhat even now since the Jazz are still missing Rudy Gobert, one of their two best players, because of an injury.

Griffin went out late in the first half of Friday night’s game with a toe injury and has been declared out for the rest of the playoffs. The five-time All-Star is scheduled to visit a foot specialist when the team returns to Los Angeles Monday.

As for Gobert, he wasn’t definitively declared out for Sunday by the Jazz after Saturday’s practice. When asked about Gobert’s chances of playing Sunday, coach Quin Snyder replied, “I don’t know. That hasn’t been the plan. It’s not something they’re going to say ‘hey, we’re going to see how he is three days from now.’ That wasn’t what we thought originally when it happened. But he’s working hard and trying to get back.”

Gobert wasn’t seen at the Jazz practice Saturday by the media, but he could have been behind the large curtain dividing the two courts at Zions Bank Basketball Center, which was drawn for the third straight day. The team listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game.

Snyder did acknowledge the games will change with Griffin out, just like they did when Gobert went out for the Jazz a week earlier.

“I think it changes things for both teams, the same way with Rudy being out,” Snyder said. “He’s an important part of what they do. They’ve played without him before and are obviously a really good team regardless. He’s a terrific player. It’s unfortunate for him and for them, obviously. You never want to see a guy get hurt, especially a situation where he’s had bad luck in the playoffs.”

Playoff veteran Joe Johnson says the Jazz can’t expect an easier task with Griffin out of the lineup.

“The game plan will obviously be a little different, but we still need to come prepared to play. It could cause the Clippers to be a dangerous team without him,” he said. “Obviously they’ve got to have other guys step up in his absence. Collectively as a team we’ve got to be dialed in, and you can’t take none of this for granted.”

Johnson noted that Friday night’s game was a “carbon copy” of Game 1 when Gobert went down on the first play of the game, except that Griffin didn’t go out until just before the half.

“I understood it would be dangerous because you’d get such a heavy dose of Chris Paul, and he did what he had to do to bring his team out on top,” Johnson said. ”We need to stay dialed in and stay focused and keep playing with confidence.”

The Jazz played terrific in the first half when they shot 58.8 percent from the field and led 58-49 behind Gordon Hayward’s 25 points, 21 of which came in the first quarter.

In the second half, the Jazz led by as many as 12 and still led by eight with 8:01 left at 96-88. However, Utah couldn’t score for more than six minutes as the Clippers went on a 15-0 run behind the exceptional play of Paul, who finished with 34 points. Besides the seven straight missed shots and two turnovers by the Jazz, Snyder was more upset with his team’s defense and allowing a couple of second-chance baskets.

"We had a hard time getting a defensive rebound, and they really capitalized," he said.

Hayward finished with a career-high 40 points, George Hill scored 26 and Joe Johnson added 15, but no other Jazz player scored in double figures.

While Jazz fans were devastated by the loss along with players and coaches, those on the court know they have to put the loss behind them and get ready for Sunday.

Snyder isn’t calling Sunday’s game a “must win,” saying that it’s not really a must win until the other team has three victories in the series.

“It’s the next game,” he said. “ We have to play well. We have to do a few things better. We don’t need to start rolling our eyes and say ‘oh no.’ We’ve just got to compete and come and do it again.”

Johnson has wise words for his younger teammates in looking at the big picture.

“You’ve got to have a short memory, especially in the playoffs,” he said. “You can’t get that game back, it’s over. You can’t let a loss or a win linger, you move forward and prepare for the next game. Now we’ve got to move forward and get Game 4.”