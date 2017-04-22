Back on Aug. 3, 2016, the BYU basketball program landed a big commitment when Christian Popoola Jr., who spent one year at Lone Peak High School, announced that he had pledged to play for the Cougars.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, who now plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, officially became part of the University of Utah's program.

It's a great day to be a Ute! #UteNation help us officially welcome @lilPOPchristian to the Utah Basketball family! 🏀🔴🖊 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/BBH3fR0ky3 — Utah Basketball (@Runnin_Utes) April 22, 2017

So what happened?

Popoola didn't respond to messages seeking comment on his decision, but the writing was on the wall as far as him not going to BYU. He didn't sign when he had the chance to do so last November, and had visited elsewhere. Then on Tuesday, the Cougars added 6-foot-5 Idahoan Rylan Bergersen.

The addition of Popoola is the Runnin' Utes' latest move to rebuild a backcourt rotation that has lost Lorenzo Bonam (graduation) and JoJo Zamora (transfer) from last season. Earlier this week, the program added Long Beach State graduate transfer Justin Bibbins.

According to Scout.com, Popoola had scholarship offers from Power 5 programs UCLA, Washington State and Oklahoma, among a bunch of others.